Tina Ahuja Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Tina Ahuja is an Indian actress who works in Bollywood. She is the daughter of the popular Bollywood actor Govinda.

Wiki/Biography

Tina Ahuja used to be born as ‘Narmada Ahuja’ on 16 July 1989 (age 30 years; as in 2019) in Mumbai. Her zodiac sign is Maximum cancers.

She has carried out a direction in Taste Designing. She learnt functioning from Kishore Namit Kapoor Institute and London Film Institute.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 5″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Boyfriend

She is the daughter of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Her father is of Punjabi-Sindhi descent and mother is of Bengali-Punjabi descent. She has a brother named Yashvardhan Ahuja.

She is the grandchild of Arun Kumar Ahuja (actor, manufacturer) and Nirmala Devi (singer, actress).

She is the cousin of Vinay Anand (actor), Krushna Abhishek (actor-comedian), Aryan, Arjun Singh (actor), Ragini Khanna (actress), Amit Khanna (TV actor), Arti Singh (actress), and director Janmendra Kumar Ahuja alias Dumpy (died in 2019).

Career

Tina Ahuja made her acting debut with the Bollywood film ‘2d Hand Husband’ (2015), by which she carried out the placement of ‘Gurpreet.’ The film moreover marks the Bollywood debut of Gippy Grewal.

She then seemed inside the film “Zindagi ka Rahasya” (2017); as Poonam. She used to be moreover featured inside the song video of Gajendra Verma’s song ‘Milo Na Tum.’

She moreover seemed inside the joint production undertaking of Salman Khan and Karan Johar “Kaagaz,” which marked as the main movie of Pankaj Tripathi as a lead inside the film.

Awards & Honours

More youthful Achievers Award via Hallway Foundation in 2017

Emerging Actress at Indian Control Conference and Indian Affairs Endeavor Control Awards 2016

Favourite Problems

Adventure Holiday spot: Dubai

Cool animated film Persona: ‘Po’ from Kung Fu Panda Assortment

Main points/Trivialities

Tina Ahuja likes purchasing and travelling. She moreover loves to do nail art work and every now and then uploads the {photograph} of her nails on her social media accounts.

Tina Ahuja used to be set to make her debut with the directorial undertaking of Gorgeous Singh, then again on account of some problems between Gorgeous and the film’s manufacturer, the film used to be kept away from.

Previous than making her debut inside the film industry, Tina had changed her establish two times. First, she changed the way in which during which how her establish spelt, i.e., from Narmada to Narmmadaa. As Tina is her nickname, her friends urged that she ought to make use of ‘Tina’ as her pseudonym. Therefore, she changed her establish to Tina Ahuja previous than her debut with ‘2d Hand Husband’ (2015).

After making her debut inside the film industry, she went to Dubai for some time and started to paintings in conjunction with her father, Govinda to support her acting talents.

Reportedly, she used to be slated to make her debut with the film “Dabangg” (2010) as ‘Rajjo’ (carried out via Sonakshi Sinha) opposite Salman Khan. There were moreover speculations inside the media a couple of rift between Salman Khan and Govinda over Salman’s want for Sonakshi in his film “Dabangg.” Nevertheless, Tina later refuted all of the ones claims.

She loves animals and is helping animal rights and welfare. She has 4 pets- Tweetyt (the Daschund), Simba (the St. Bernard), Pixie and Horny (the Chihuahuas).