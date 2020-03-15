Tina Ahuja Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images



Tina Ahuja is an Indian actress who works in Bollywood films. Tina made her appearing debut in 2015 with “Second Hand Husband”. Tina was born on 16th July 1989 in Mumbai, India. Her actual identify is Narmada however she modified her identify earlier than her appearing debut. She is the daughter of well-known Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Learn extra to learn about Tina Ahuja Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.

Tina Ahuja Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Narmada Ahuja

Born: 16 July 1989

Born Place: Mumbai, India

Occupation: Actress, Mannequin

Tina Ahuja Age, Top, Weight

Age: 30 Years as of 2019

Top: 165 cm (Approx)

Weight: 52 KG (Approx)

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Determine Measurement(Approx): 33-26-33

Tina Ahuja Private & Skilled Particulars



Zodiac Signal: Most cancers

Nick Identify: Tina

College: Not Identified

School: Not Identified

Training: Not Identified

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Internet Value: Not Identified

Movie Debut: Second Hand Husband in 2015

Meals Behavior: Not Identified

Controversial: None

Tina Ahuja Household & Caste

Father: Govinda

Mom: Sunita Ahuja

Brother: Yashvardhan Ahuja

Sister: Not Identified

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Tina Ahuja Favourite issues & Hobbies



Favourite Meals: Goodies

Favourite Actor: Govinda, Salman Khan

Favourite Actress: Deepika Padukone

Hobbies: Dancing

Tina Ahuja Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra

Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: Single

Marriage Date: N/A

Husband: N/A

Little one: N/A

Unknown Details about Tina Ahuja

Does tina smoke? :- No

Does tina drink alcohol? :- No