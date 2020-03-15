Tina Ahuja Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images

Tina Ahuja is an Indian actress who works in Bollywood films. Tina made her appearing debut in 2015 with “Second Hand Husband”. Tina was born on 16th July 1989 in Mumbai, India. Her actual identify is Narmada however she modified her identify earlier than her appearing debut. She is the daughter of well-known Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Learn extra to learn about Tina Ahuja Wiki, Age, Top, Weight, Household, Caste, Boyfriend, Biography & Images.
Tina Ahuja Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Narmada Ahuja
Born: 16 July 1989
Born Place: Mumbai, India
Occupation: Actress, Mannequin
Tina Ahuja Age, Top, Weight
Age: 30 Years as of 2019
Top: 165 cm (Approx)
Weight: 52 KG (Approx)
Eye Colour: Black
Hair Colour: Black
Determine Measurement(Approx): 33-26-33
Tina Ahuja Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Most cancers
Nick Identify: Tina
College: Not Identified
School: Not Identified
Training: Not Identified
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Internet Value: Not Identified
Movie Debut: Second Hand Husband in 2015
Meals Behavior: Not Identified
Controversial: None
Tina Ahuja Household & Caste
Father: Govinda
Mom: Sunita Ahuja
Brother: Yashvardhan Ahuja
Sister: Not Identified
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Tina Ahuja Favourite issues & Hobbies
Favourite Meals: Goodies
Favourite Actor: Govinda, Salman Khan
Favourite Actress: Deepika Padukone
Hobbies: Dancing
Tina Ahuja Boyfriend, Affairs & Extra
Boyfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: Single
Marriage Date: N/A
Husband: N/A
Little one: N/A
Unknown Details about Tina Ahuja
Does tina smoke? :- No
Does tina drink alcohol? :- No
