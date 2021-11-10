Tina Chiquitina’s DLC items a trailer that makes it a solo recreation, and Epic Video games offers it away

Probably the most acclaimed expansions for Borderlands 2 jumps to the present era of consoles.

Borderlands 2 has stood out for more than one causes, however its DLC Tina Chiquitina Raids the Dragon Dungeon was once one of the vital greatest surprises of supply. A diffusion that delved into the sector of delusion to provide a brand new method to benefit from the mechanics of the bottom recreation. Then again, Tina’s adventures they do not finish right here, and with a Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at the approach, the group is obviously inquiring for extra adventures like that.

Tina Chiquitina’s DLC is now to be had as a solo recreationBecause of this, Gearbox and 2K have introduced the go back of the DLC of Borderlands 2, however in my view for the present era of consoles. As introduced at the writer’s site, Tina Chiquitina Assaultes the Dragon’s Dungeon returns as an unbiased recreation for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which with its backward compatibility options in addition they convey the journey to PS5 and Xbox Sequence.

On the finish of the day, this Borderlands 2 DLC captivated many gamers with each Tina’s eccentricities and the creation of a brand new style within the identify. Due to this fact, and with a greater than delightful solution On behalf of the general public, the builders have made up our minds to hold out this newest transfer: “I’m overjoyed that the unique journey of Tina Chiquitina is to be had to a brand new era of gamers, and in addition for longtime fanatics to go back to where the place the sport started. tale and as soon as once more enjoy the magic it impressed, “says Randy Pitchfort, government manufacturer of the sport.

If you didn’t have the chance to take a look at this journey in Borderlands 2, remember that you’ll be able to already let your self be over excited by means of the insanity of Tina Chiquitina at the aforementioned platforms with a worth of 9,99€. It must be famous that Epic Video games provides this identify of unfastened approach till the Nov. 16, even though this DLC remodeled right into a unmarried recreation may be on Steam.

However, Tina stay going together with his adventures in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which has already captivated us with new trailers about his gameplay and his global. And despite the fact that does now not have a unfastened replace For the brand new era of consoles, it has already introduced attention-grabbing possible choices.

Extra about: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Borderlands 2.