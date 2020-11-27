Tina Dabi’s new innings begins amid reports of divorce, became Joint Finance Secretary

IAS Tina Dabi News: The 2015 batch UPSC topper and IAS officer Tina Dabi has got a new responsibility. He gave information about this by tweeting himself. Tina tweeted that she has been appointed as Joint Finance Secretary (Tax) of the Government of Rajasthan. She also shared a picture with her tweet where she is seen working in her office. Also Read – IAS topper Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, separated from each other after two years of marriage, filed for divorce in family court

Let me tell you that Tina Dabi is in the news for her divorce from her husband and IAS officer Athar Aamir. Athar is also the second topper of the 2015 batch. They got married after completing their training, but now both are going to be divorced.

Joined as Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to Govt of Rajasthan today. pic.twitter.com/4VDlQLoCp5 – Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina) November 27, 2020

Let me tell you that the two met at Training Academy Mussoorie, here Athar Aamir fell in love with Tina Dabi. Athar hails from Kashmir. Both had completed their training together. Both of them got married in Jaipur court, after which both of them got posted in different places. However, after the relationship continued normally for 2 years, Tina has once again come into the news with the news of a sudden divorce.

Let me tell you that when Tina and Athar Aamir got married, religious and caste comments were made by some people at that time. Please tell that Tina comes from Dalit society and Aamir is Muslim. In such a situation, some organizations had also expressed their displeasure. In such a situation, Tina said that to love is not a crime. Let us know that the people who want UPSC are very appreciative of Tina Dabi’s personality and her passion.