Tina Fey, Amy Poehler’s Golden Globes Monologue Targets Lack of Diversity

Golden Globe hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made a number of references to the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation’s lack of variety in its membership of their opening monologue on Sunday evening.

In explaining to attendees what the HFPA is and the way they select winners for the Golden Globes, Fey stated the group is made up of “90 worldwide no black journalists.” Afterward, in describing the plot of the Pixar movie “Soul,” she stated it was a few Black man’s soul that will get knocked out of his physique and right into a cat. “The HFPA actually responded to this film as a result of they do have 5 cat members.”

She and Poehler later made a extra critical direct handle to the HFPA, saying that individuals are understandably upset with the group. “A quantity of Black actors and Black-led initiatives had been neglected,” Poehler stated. Fey adopted up by saying that even at “silly issues” like award exhibits, “inclusivity is vital, and there aren’t any Black members of the Hollywood Overseas Press. I notice, HFPA, possibly you guys didn’t get the memo as a result of your office is the again sales space of a French McDonalds, however you gotta change that.”

Different matters within the pair’s sights on the present’s opening included the actual fact they’re broadcasting from each New York and LA, with Fey within the former metropolis and Poehler within the latter. Fey welcomed viewers to New York, “The place indoor eating and out of doors muggings are again!”

Poehler additionally joked about what qualifies as a film or a present this 12 months, since film theaters had been largely closed. “TV is the one which I watch 5 hours straight, however a film is the one which I don’t activate as a result of its two hours. I don’t wish to be in entrance of the TV for 2 hours, I wish to be in entrance of the TV for one hour 5 occasions.”

Take a look at Selection‘s full record of Golden Globe winners as it’s up to date stay.