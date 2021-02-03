Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Co-Host Golden Globes on Separate Coasts

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards goes bicoastal. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, returning to helm the the ceremony for the primary time since 2015, received’t be in the identical room collectively: As an alternative, Fey will broadcast stay from The Rainbow Room (on the high of Rockefeller Heart) in New York Metropolis, whereas Poehler will host from the Globes’ regular spot contained in the Beverly Hilton Resort in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This marks the primary time that the Golden Globes has been beamed from a number of places in its 78-year historical past, however not the primary time an awards present has been concurrently held in each New York and Los Angeles, because the Oscars did it for a number of years within the mid-Nineteen Fifties. The choice to station Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast comes because the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, NBC and Globes producers Dick Clark Prods. proceed to iron out plans for this 12 months’s awards present and alter to the realities of mounting such a telecast through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amongst particulars nonetheless to be revealed: Whether or not presenters and nominees might be invited to take part in individual, by distant means or by way of a mix of each (which is what the Primetime Emmys did final September). By having two manufacturing bases on each coasts, that might permit for extra alternatives to embrace expertise working on the East Coast or in Europe who may not in any other case give you the option to journey to Los Angeles. It additionally presumably permits Fey to stay put in her house base of New York.

The ceremony will air stay on Sunday, Feb.28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC — pushed again practically two months later than regular due to the pandemic. Tv nomination ballots had been due on Jan. 12, whereas movement image nomination ballots had been due on Jan. 30. Remaining ballots might be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger on Feb. 10, and might be due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.

As beforehand introduced, Satchel and Jackson Lee, youngsters of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee, and producer/philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee, have been tapped to function the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Information of this 12 months’s bicoastal Globes comes on the eve of Wednesday morning’s nominations announcement. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will announce main class nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 am ET, stay on NBC’s “At present” present. Dick Clark Prods. president Amy Thurlow and Barry Adelman, exec VP of TV, are govt producers of the telecast. Ali Sar is president of the HFPA.

Ricky Gervais hosted final 12 months’s 77th Golden Globe Awards, which was one of many most-watched community telecasts of the 12 months, averaging 19.2 million viewers on Jan. 5, 2020.