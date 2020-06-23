Tina Fey Pushed For Blackface Episodes Of 30 Rock To Be Pulled From Streaming

As we attempt to do the work and do higher with regard to race in America, we imagine that these episodes that includes actors in race-changing make-up are greatest taken out of circulation. I perceive now that ‘intent’ just isn’t a free cross for white folks to make use of these photos. I apologize for ache they’ve brought about. Going ahead, no comedy-loving child must detect these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.