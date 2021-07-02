Tina Philip (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Tina Philip (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Tina Phillip is an Indian tv actress. She began her occupation with the lead position of Aastha on Megastar Plus channel display Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi. After that she has been labored in lots of displays comparable to Mere Sai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Aye Mere Humsafar.

Start & Circle of relatives

Tina Phillip used to be born in New Delhi. Because of her father’s process, she needed to shift to London on the age of 6. She has a more youthful brother, Rohan Philip in her circle of relatives. Tina lives on my own in Mumbai whilst her circle of relatives lives in London. She had a keenness for performing and dancing since early life, however because of circle of relatives force, she finished her training first.

Bio

Actual Identify Tina Ann Philip Nickname Tina Occupation Actress Date of Start 1993 Age (as in 2021) 28 Years Start Position New Delhi, India Nationality British Citizenship House The city London, United Kingdom Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer Recognized

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : Rohan Philip

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Christian Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling

Tina finished her early training from London’s Ladybreeigh Upper Secondary Faculty. And then she finished her commencement from the College of Manchester. After commencement, she studied for Chartered Accountant.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Ladybridge Prime Faculty, Bolton Faculty College of Manchester, England Instructional Qualification Chartered Accountant Debut Tv : Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee (2017)

Awards No longer To be had

Occupation

Tina left her house, circle of relatives and a excellent process to make occupation in performing trade. She got here to Mumbai town and began her occupation with small cameo roles. After two years of fight in tv trade she were given alternative to play lead position in Megastar Plus TV display Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi. Later she gave the impression within the many tv displays comparable to Mere Sai, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Aye Mere Humsafar and Laal Ishq.

Tina is recently running as Meera in Megastar Bharat’s TV display Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. This is a sequel to the 2009 sequence Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya which aired on Megastar Plus. Produced through Rajan Shahi beneath Director’s Kut Productions, it stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll.

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 58 Kg Determine Size 34-28-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Appearing and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Engaged Boy Pals Nikhil Sharma (Actor)

Engagement Date 10 August 2019 Controversies None Wage(approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Tina Philip

Tina Philip used to be introduced up within the London, United Kingdom.

Tina used to be a chartered accountant ahead of was actress.

She realized performing from Manchester Touch Theatre.

She began her occupation with Megastar Plus’ TV display Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi during which she performed the primary personality of Aastha.

Tina were given engaged to her fellow artist Nikhil Sharma in August 2019. Nikhil performed the position of Tina’s brother in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.

Tina is fluent in Hindi and English.

When you’ve got extra information about Tina Philip. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

