Tina Philip (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Tina Philip (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Tina Phillip is an Indian tv actress. She began her occupation with the lead position of Aastha on Megastar Plus channel display Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi. After that she has been labored in lots of displays comparable to Mere Sai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Aye Mere Humsafar.
Start & Circle of relatives
Tina Phillip used to be born in New Delhi. Because of her father’s process, she needed to shift to London on the age of 6. She has a more youthful brother, Rohan Philip in her circle of relatives. Tina lives on my own in Mumbai whilst her circle of relatives lives in London. She had a keenness for performing and dancing since early life, however because of circle of relatives force, she finished her training first.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Tina Ann Philip
|Nickname
|Tina
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|1993
|Age (as in 2021)
|28 Years
|Start Position
|New Delhi, India
|Nationality
|British Citizenship
|House The city
|London, United Kingdom
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer Recognized
Sister : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Christian
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Schooling
Tina finished her early training from London’s Ladybreeigh Upper Secondary Faculty. And then she finished her commencement from the College of Manchester. After commencement, she studied for Chartered Accountant.
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Ladybridge Prime Faculty, Bolton
|Faculty
|College of Manchester, England
|Instructional Qualification
|Chartered Accountant
|Debut
|Tv : Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee (2017)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Occupation
Tina left her house, circle of relatives and a excellent process to make occupation in performing trade. She got here to Mumbai town and began her occupation with small cameo roles. After two years of fight in tv trade she were given alternative to play lead position in Megastar Plus TV display Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi. Later she gave the impression within the many tv displays comparable to Mere Sai, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Aye Mere Humsafar and Laal Ishq.
Tina is recently running as Meera in Megastar Bharat’s TV display Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. This is a sequel to the 2009 sequence Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya which aired on Megastar Plus. Produced through Rajan Shahi beneath Director’s Kut Productions, it stars Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll.
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6″ Ft
|Weight
|58 Kg
|Determine Size
|34-28-34
|Eye Color
|Darkish Brown
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Appearing and Dancing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Engaged
|Boy Pals
|Nikhil Sharma (Actor)
|Engagement Date
|10 August 2019
|Controversies
|None
|Wage(approx)
|No longer To be had
|Internet Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Tina Philip
- Tina Philip used to be introduced up within the London, United Kingdom.
- Tina used to be a chartered accountant ahead of was actress.
- She realized performing from Manchester Touch Theatre.
- She began her occupation with Megastar Plus’ TV display Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi during which she performed the primary personality of Aastha.
- Tina were given engaged to her fellow artist Nikhil Sharma in August 2019. Nikhil performed the position of Tina’s brother in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.
- Tina is fluent in Hindi and English.
When you’ve got extra information about Tina Philip. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.
