Tina Turner’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ Gets 2020 Remix by Kygo – Variety

Tina Turner, 80, is collaborating with DJ Kygo on a remix of her 1984 smash “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

On Monday, the 28-year-old Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) introduced on Twitter that he’s teaming up with the enduring singer Tina Turner and can drop the 2020 replace on Friday (July 17).

Wrote the Norwegian DJ and producer: “Can’t imagine I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ is considered one of my all time favourite songs. It feels surreal to get the chance to work with such a legendary artist. Can’t await you all to hear it.”

Kygo garnered worldwide fame with a number of of his personal hit tracks, together with 2017’s “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gomez. So far as remixes, his resume features a 2013 model Ed Sheeran’s “I See Hearth” and his 2014 single “Firestone.” Final 12 months, Kygo’s remix of Whitney Houston’s cowl of Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit “Increased Love” was an sudden success that charted.

Turner’s 1984 single “What’s Love Got To Do With It” was the lead observe for her fifth solo album, “Non-public Dancer.” The album, a seminal launch for the singer, gained three Grammy Awards, together with file of the 12 months, greatest feminine pop vocal feminine and greatest rock vocal efficiency, and in 2012, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” was inducted into the Grammy Corridor of Fame.

Turner’s profession was additionally captured within the 1993 biographical movie, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” starring Angela Bassett as Turner. Bassett acquired an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win for her portrayal.

Turner’s final efficiency was in 2008 throughout her “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.”

See Kygo’s full publish under.