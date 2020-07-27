Tinder Names Jim Lanzone as CEO

Tinder has swiped proper on Jim Lanzone, former head of CBS Interactive.

Match Group, guardian firm of the Tinder relationship app, introduced that Lanzone has been appointed Tinder’s new CEO. Lanzone takes over the function from Elie Seidman, who’s stepping down as chief exec. Lanzone begins at Tinder on Aug. 3, reporting to Match Group CEO Shar Dubey.

Lanzone had spent 9 years at CBS, most not too long ago president and CEO of CBS Interactive. He exited CBS final fall to hitch venture-capital agency Benchmark Capital as executive-in-residence.

Dubey known as out Lanzone’s digital and TV background in referencing new alternatives for Tinder to combine video, as properly as develop the rollout of recent options in several areas all over the world.

Lanzone takes over at Tinder shortly after Barry Diller’s IAC accomplished the spinoff of publicly traded Match Group (on July 1). For the primary quarter of 2020, Tinder’s direct income grew 31% year-over-year, with common subscribers of 6.zero million within the interval (up 28% 12 months over 12 months). Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporate stated Tinder noticed first-time subscriber declines sequentially from February to March earlier than “stabilizing in April.” On the identical time, first-time subscribers have been up year-over-year in every month.

“I’m very excited to welcome Jim to Match Group,” Dubey stated in asserting his appointment. “He has huge expertise operating complicated international tech organizations, driving product innovation, integrating rising media traits into bellwether manufacturers and a confirmed monitor document of constructing subscription choices and delivering outcomes.”

Lanzone known as Tinder is “an iconic model and a vital a part of the relationship expertise.”

“Now we have an unlimited alternative to ship on our mission, deliver extra individuals to the product and reimagine the consumer expertise throughout completely different markets,” Lanzone stated in an announcement supplied by Match Group. “I’m wanting ahead to working with the staff and taking the model to new heights.”

Match Group additionally the hiring of gaming govt Joshua Promote as Tinder’s chief product officer, efficient instantly. Promote, who will report back to Lanzone, beforehand has labored at gaming corporations together with NCSOFT, King, Glu Cellular and Aeria Video games and Leisure.

Lanzone joined CBS Interactive in 2011 after its acquisition of Clicker Media, an web video search and programming information, the place he was founder and CEO. He had been chief digital officer of CBS Corp. and in 2016 was named president and CEO of CBS Interactive. Underneath his tenure, CBS launched streaming subscription service CBS All Entry and free, ad-supported providers together with CBSN, CBS Sports activities HQ and ET Stay.

Earlier in his profession, Lanzone was CEO of Ask.com (previously Ask Jeeves), which he joined in 2001 after its acquisition of eTour.com, the place he was co-founder and president.

Along with the flagship Tinder model, Match Group’s relationship manufacturers embrace Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish and OurTime. Match Group is scheduled to launch second-quarter 2020 monetary outcomes on Tuesday, Aug. 4.