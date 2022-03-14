Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands confirms cross-play on all platforms since launch day

Randy Pitchford has announced that Gearbox has managed to implement it and plans to do so in Borderlands 3.

After a February full of great releases, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands wants to be the protagonist of this month of March 2022. The game of Gearbox prepares its premiere along with several novelties in its game modes, but the best news was left to us Randy Pitchfordone of the high positions related to the study of development.

Pitchford has wanted to use his own social networks to confirm that the title will enjoy cross play on all platforms, something unusual in the industry but which is increasingly in demand. Crossplay will affect both PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, allowing you to play between the different platforms from launch day.

“Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 25 with full cross-play for all platforms at its launchincluding PlayStation,” says Pitchford in a message. Incredible work by the engineers at Gearbox Software, and thanks to our partners at 2K Games and the companies, including Sony, for working together on this.”

No platform is designed for crossplayRandy PitchfordIn another subsequent tweet on his official account, Randy Pitchford wanted to put the bandage before the injury in case something goes wrong in the first days with the game on sale, asking for calm in case there are setbacks. He assures that it is difficult to carry out and none of the platforms are designed for it, so they have worked very hard to make it happen. Also, thanks to the answer post it has given to a user, we know there are plans to bring crossplay too to the PlayStation version of Borderlands 3 in the future.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S next March 25th. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to test it in advance, so we invite you to take a look at our playable impressions if you want to discover what we thought of this Borderlands salad seasoned with more doses of madness, fantasy and magic.

