Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is “a huge win” and will be spun off from Borderlands

Gearbox plans to make it a franchise with the development of more games in the future.

At the end of March, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was published, a new video game signed by Gearbox that acts as an independent title of the Borderlands saga, despite being born from it. We already knew for a fact that the game has done well in commercial terms, even more so after launching on Steam in June, but everything seems to indicate that it has performed well above expectations.

And it is that the Embracer Group has uploaded to its YouTube channel the annual meeting on the occasion of the company’s financial results, and in it we see that Randy PitchfordCEO of Gearbox Entertainment, confirms that the title has far exceeded expectations both at the valuation level and in sales, in addition to talking about a future franchise.

It has exceeded expectations in both reviews and sales.“Gearbox achieved a great victory with the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands”, explained the CEO. “Exceeded all of our expectations. critically and commerciallyand I am delighted to report that, in addition to the great financial rewards that will be presented to us in the coming quarters for this victory, we have set a new path forward.”

“I can clearly say that we have a new franchise on our hands, with future experiences already in development at Gearbox“, sentenced Pitchford, without making it clear if the term “experiences” in development refers to more DLCs or expansions of Wonderlands or to new titles of what we should consider, from now on, a new saga.

Be that as it may, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands continues to expand through downloadable content, such as the DLC that arrived in the summer and that includes a new class and another dungeon. What is not clear to us is how Gearbox is working at the moment, since the Embracer Group said in May that they had nine games in development that we should learn about over time.

