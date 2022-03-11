Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands presents an infinite postgame mode: this is the trailer for the Chamber of Chaos

Gearbox highlights the replayability of its final dungeon and all the rewards it saves.

With its release scheduled for the next March 25th, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has decided to release more news to raise expectations around its fantastic proposal. emulating the usual eccentricity of Tiny Tinahis new game promises great doses of action and madness, as well as several classes to explore styles of play while we deliver cakes left and right.

We have over 60 level designs, mix and match throughout a dungeonKent RochefortAlthough the main campaign already aims to give us memorable moments, it seems that the Gearbox team does not want to stop there. That is why they have released a new trailer to present the Chamber of Chaos: a postgame game mode that will take us to totally random dungeons. In this sense, we will have the opportunity to repeat the vicissitudes as many times as we want, since overcoming these challenges translates into big booties.

How are the dungeons distributed? Although they are formed randomly, these spaces will be formed following a simple structure. As explained on the game’s website, we will have to emerge victorious from three dungeon rooms, finish off a mini-boss, overcome three more rooms and, finally, defeat the final boss. Something that, combined with your unpredictable naturewill give us hours and hours of fun.

“Have over 60 level designswhich mix and match throughout a dungeon,” says Kent Rochefort, lead designer on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. “Also, they can appear all types of enemies in the game, with up to three different types of armies in the same room. There’s also explosive barrels and traps that accumulate depending on the room”.

Considering Gearbox had promised a lot of replayability for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Chamber of Chaos won’t come as a surprise to gamers following all the news about the game. If you have this habit, you are doing well, because we have played the demo of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and we have stayed with such a good feeling we can’t wait any longer for its release.

