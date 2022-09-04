Tips for choosing the best running shoes

Tips for buying a pair of sneakers

Of all the clothing that a runner needs, by far shoes are the most important. Everything has to be ideal, but when it comes to taking accounts and prioritizing, footwear is vital.

The possible footwear is not chosen only to take care of the feet. It is the whole body that will appreciate the right choice. For those who are limited in their economic capital to buy clothing, the priority is clear.

Good shoes are expensive and in general the expensive ones are the good ones , No way around it. The news that can also alleviate is that the one with the highest cost is not necessarily the one that suits us, so before buying, we must take into account several things.

Buying a pair of shoes is important and will define our next few months as runners (Getty)

First the obvious, What kind of competition do I want my shoes for? If you always run on asphalt, if you run on soft surfaces or if you run on mountain terrain, all that changes the situation. If you run short, medium or long races.

The first division is between street shoes and trail shoes. . Anyone who runs trail but trains on the street should probably have two pairs of shoes, although there are some hybrid models. Here then you have to insist for the first time with something: consult with the experts of each brand, surf the internet, read sneaker reviews.

Every year models of all brands come out. It is impossible to try them all, that’s why you have to do an investigation before spending. What’s good for one runner may not be for another . That is why you have to investigate.

The more durability it has, the better, because the price-performance ratio becomes paramount (Getty)

No two runners are the same. They don’t all have the same weight, so some need shoes with more cushioning because their weight requires it. Others, the lighter ones, do not need the same. Any analysis of shoes includes this factor.

The footprint also matters a lot. The neutral foot, supinator or pronator requires three different types of footwear, although the solution is often to have insoles . A foot test is an ally to avoid long-term conflicts.

A runner with a neutral tread will not have much of a problem, a pronator runner exercises support on the inside of the foot and a supinator does the opposite, leaning on the outside. The pronator footprint is more common than the supinator, which is why many brands offer models for pronators. Consultation with specialists is something that should not be overlooked.

Anyone who runs trail but trains on the street should probably have two pairs of shoes, although there are some hybrid models (Getty)

In an ideal world, a runner should be able to have two shoes, one for training and one for competition, but if he only has one, it should be the one that has a better balance between all the needs. So another factor to take into account is that.

The more durability you have, the better, because price-performance ratio becomes paramount . But it doesn’t end there. Sometimes a runner sees that his teammates use certain models, he does well with them and chooses to use the same.

It is fine to use the testimonials of others, but in addition to remembering everything mentioned, you should also think about the stride. A short stride and a long stride, a runner with a tendency to land on the heel and another with the metatarsal are going to need different shoes . You can train your technique and improve, but at the time of extreme effort a runner usually returns to his usual running form.

It is impossible to test all models, so you have to do your research before spending money (Getty)

And finally, although it seems minor, you have to think carefully when buying online. If we know the model and the chances of exchange are simple, go ahead, if we have any particularity or a size that does not fit perfectly, the ideal will always be to buy in person.

If you go to commerce, the more specialized the better. If the place has a treadmill and you can try on the shoesEven better.

The best shoe sales houses have experts who can guide the broker. Try on both shoes, if possible with the socks we wear for running . There is no need to buy in a hurry or take shoes that are not good for us.

Buying a pair of shoes is important and will define our next few months as runners. . And yes, of course, if the model is aesthetically beautiful and we find it pleasing, it is an extra point.

But the most important thing is to run better, always.

*Santiago García is a marathon runner, author of the book “Running to live, living to run” and “Running again”. He completed the Six World Marathon Majors twice. On Instagram: @sangarciacorre.

