Tips on how to see WitcherCon 2021, schedules, dates and the inside track of The Witcher which might be deliberate

Even supposing the identify would possibly counsel that we face a commonplace match, in truth that this WitcherCon 2021 would be the first match devoted to the universe of the saga The Witcher. On this, each CD Projekt Crimson (video games) and Netflix (sequence), will give us an immediate filled with IP comparable advertisements.

And, how may just or not it’s differently, on this article we can inform you no longer handiest how you’ll be able to observe WitcherCon 2021 reside, but in addition the whole lot you’ll be able to be expecting to peer. Enter, then you’ll be able to see a calendar with the whole lot this is deliberate.

Detecting some sturdy magic… seems like we’re getting nearer to the #WitcherCon! ✨ Time to percentage the legit time table – test it out under and save the dates! For extra main points seek advice from https://t.co/nbzi5J56z5 %.twitter.com/2bhDFQnmKw — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 28, 2021

As for the time table, the very first thing you must know is that the WitcherCon 2021 match It’ll happen this Friday, July 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Then again, in truth, there might be two direct ones. The second one might be a couple of hours later, and it’s going to be time to rise up early in Spain if we wish to experience it at once: it’s going to happen on Saturday July 10 at 03:00 within the morning (Spanish peninsular time).

The place are you able to see it? So simple as opting for Twitch or YouTube. In each circumstances, with the legit channel of The Witcher. As for what to anticipate, it’s been showed that we must no longer be expecting any roughly announcement of a brand new sport from The Witcher (would the enhanced model of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Sequence X are compatible in there?). Then again, we can obtain information of an present sport, equivalent to Monster Slayer for cellular units. As well as, the whole lot turns out to suggest that shall we benefit from the The Witcher Season 2 First Trailer for Netflix.

In spite of everything, we depart you with the content material distribution showed for WitcherCon 2021. Now in complete Spanish:

First broadcast – July 9, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Spherical desk – With Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Season 2 of The Witcher.

– With Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Season 2 of The Witcher. Welcome to GWENT: The Witcher Card Recreation – Communicate concerning the sport, excellent if you have not performed it but.

Communicate concerning the sport, excellent if you have not performed it but. “Intertwined Locations” – The Witcher (Netflix) actresses communicate concerning the evolution in their characters.

– The Witcher (Netflix) actresses communicate concerning the evolution in their characters. Spherical desk – Devoted to secrets and techniques, tales and anecdotes of The Witcher video video games (Phase 1).

– Devoted to secrets and techniques, tales and anecdotes of The Witcher video video games (Phase 1). Spherical desk – With the presence of Henry Cavill (actor of Geralt de Rivia), who will talk with the collection.

– With the presence of Henry Cavill (actor of Geralt de Rivia), who will talk with the collection. Kaer Morhen – The historical past in the back of the fortress might be mentioned.

– The historical past in the back of the fortress might be mentioned. Monster Slayer – The sport director will talk about the identify and get ready us for the trail of looking.

2d broadcast – July 10 from 3:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

Spherical desk – With Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Season 2 of The Witcher.

– With Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Season 2 of The Witcher. Welcome to GWENT: The Witcher Card Recreation – Communicate concerning the sport, excellent if you have not performed it but.

Communicate concerning the sport, excellent if you have not performed it but. Spherical desk – Past The Witcher and CD Projekt itself

– Past The Witcher and CD Projekt itself Spherical desk – Devoted to secrets and techniques, tales and anecdotes of The Witcher video video games (Phase 2).

– Devoted to secrets and techniques, tales and anecdotes of The Witcher video video games (Phase 2). Conversations – With the presence of Henry Cavill, who may also resolution questions from fanatics.

– With the presence of Henry Cavill, who may also resolution questions from fanatics. Strokes of genius – Studio Mir takes us in the back of the scenes of the animated sequence The Witcher the wolf’s nightmare, for Netflix.

– Studio Mir takes us in the back of the scenes of the animated sequence The Witcher the wolf’s nightmare, for Netflix. Monster Slayer – The sport director will talk about the identify and get ready us for the trail of looking.

– The sport director will talk about the identify and get ready us for the trail of looking. Figures from the sector of The Witcher – We can see the paintings of a few folks focused on sides equivalent to graphics or digital trade.

– We can see the paintings of a few folks focused on sides equivalent to graphics or digital trade. Kaer Morhen – The historical past in the back of the fortress might be mentioned.

– The historical past in the back of the fortress might be mentioned. Ultimate spherical desk – Henry Cavill will talk and there might be some surprises.

* We have no idea if some songs from the second one batch will actually be very other from the primary, or whether it is carried out on this means to succeed in extra portions of the sector with other schedules.