tips to enter the trendy MMORPG earlier

The wait. Adult life is waiting; wait for an order; wait in line at the bank… But once we turn on our computer, the last thing we want is that, expect. However, when a new MMORPG comes out or one is updated with certain years behind it -the recent case of Final Fantasy XIV with Endwalker-, we always run into the same problem: the endless waiting to enter a server.

This is almost inherent to the genre, and not good for it. In the case of New World, the first release of Amazon Games, the waiting time reached hilarious levels with counters exceeding 236 hours to enter to play. This is what is suffering Lost Ark and, unfortunately, the situation is as grotesque as we expected.

If we look at the game’s forums, Reddit or social networks like Twitter, we will read the testimony of dozens of players who are waiting hours with thousands of users ahead in the queue. That is why we have considered if there is any way to enter before. Far from arcane rites or unforeseen hacks, here we bring you some Tips to enter Arkesia before the, minimize queues on the servers.

enter at dawn

Yeah it looks like a obvious very obvious —although, as we have already told you, there is nothing magical about this and a large part is patience—, but if you want to find the best time of day to play, you may have to stay up late or get up early. Having enabled servers for Europe, we do not have to compete with countries in very distant time slots, so mornings and nights are our best option.



Image: SteamCharts

If we look at the SteamCharts user graph, for example, we will see that the “Rush hoursThey coincide with 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. At that point in the day, Lost Ark has amassed no less than half a million players and the lowest points are found between 07:00 and 13:00 (Spanish peninsular time). Taking into account these hours, we go with our second tip.

Do not enter on time, load before

We’re sticking with the obvious, I know, but if we know the “peak hours” for Lost Ark, we can always jump in earlier and hope with our fingers crossed that the wait time is minimal or at least more affordable. Waiting is something obvious for Lost Ark players, so if we plan to play around 6:00 p.m., an hour before the huge increase in players that occurs in the evening, always we must enter the game before.

Wait AFK and go do your things

Obviously everyone’s situation is different and we can’t always start the game several hours before playing. There is work, school and other chores that keep us busy every day and for this reason we bring you some very useful advice: leave our character looking at the shrews. At the moment, Smilegate has not updated its service policy and offers the possibility of adjusting a AFK timer so we don’t get kicked off the server if we’re not doing anything. How to leave our AFK character without getting kicked off the server?

Publisher’s note. They are game options. We are not talking about hacks or tweaks of the game data to avoid ban.

By default, each character’s timer is 15 minutes but to expand it we first go to the main menu.

but to expand it we first go to the main menu. There, we access the menu Setting next to the Terms of Use.

next to the Terms of Use. Once inside, we enter gameplay and subsequently, Controls and Screen .

and subsequently, . In this section we will find an option that says “AFK settings” The “AFK timer“.

At this point it will suffice to increase the waiting time from 15 minutes to an hour. Only 60 minutes? Yes, and this is the way to do it without breaching Smilegate’s agreements with Lost Ark. As in New World, many players modify the controls to walk around the map without even being in front of the computer, leading to the expulsion if caught.

Enter the empty server more, although it is not recommended

You can check the available servers with Spanish speaking communities in this link. Currently, there are three servers where the Spanish community is settling into the game, each with a specific focus. Obviously we can always go to any of the others servers europeans no problem, only the language barrier.





However, if we enter these servers, we must bear in mind that the price to pay if we want to change is high. Currently Lost Ark does not allow to change server taking our character with us. This means that if you have opted for Wei and your friends enter Trixion, accompanying them implies sacrifice our character already created.

Use a remote desktop to upload on the go

This is an option that had not occurred to me. It never even crossed my mind, but it’s a genius I owe my partner Iván Lerner. This option involves using Google Remote Desktop and no, it is not harmful or against the rules of Smilegate or Amazon Games. Although it does not guarantee you the best gaming experience if you want to enter Arkesia from the street or the subway, it is a way to continue doing things away from home while we have our reserved site in the queue.

Its configuration is quite simple -for this we recommend this post from the Xataka colleagues that explains everything perfectly-, but it requires that we leave our computer always on. It is a small, or huge depending on the situation of each one, sacrifice to make to load the game from away from home.

This replicates the computer screen on our mobile. So, away from home, all we have to do is access our computer from outside the home with Google Remote Desktop and get into the game. Once this is done and as if it were our monitor, we will only have to enter our server and wait without having to physically wait.

Arm yourself with patience

The last advice is just as obvious as the first two, but the best in this type of case. As we have anticipated before, Lost Ark suffers from the scourge of infinite wait. MMORPGs are prone to this and, unfortunately, no matter how many years pass, the situation remains the same.

Therefore, the best advice we can give you is to have patience. We know it’s not the best and waiting hours for a game you’ve paid for is bad, but Lost Ark currently has more servers than New World had at launch. Even so, this will be the situation and it is very likely that aggravate this weekend when the game is officially released for all players.

It is expected that, like the rest of the proposals of the genre, the novelty that Lost Ark supposes will be diluted and the most frequent players to gender. When can that happen? We do not have an exact date, but after some weeks at the top, it is customary for MMORPGs to go to the detriment and stick with a solid core of players.