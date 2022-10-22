Tips to keep runners motivated

Santiago García offers some tips to not lose motivation

Hay runners that seem naturally motivated. Nothing takes away their desire and they always go forward. All the athletes, eventually, they can fall into a slump, but it is also true that everyone can maintain a motivation to see them through any possible storm. that’s why some tips they can be useful to overcome the doubts and the lack of desire that can arise and finally get us off track. Not to worry, the tips are simple and easy to apply.

Establish schedules and a training scheme Clear and respect them. The training is not a survey or a vote, once the time and day in which it leaves has been established, it must be fulfilled. Putting together not only a week, but the whole month, to then fulfill what is proposed day by day is a very effective way to stay motivated. Missed workouts – no one is exempt from skipping one from time to time – undermine confidence just as compliments build it. Motivation is cumulative too. Complying with each session is complying with oneself.

when more clara be the planning, the easier everything. You have to be rigorous, but also think about small changes that must also be clearly contemplated. It’s one workout at a time, always.

Running accompanied will help you maintain motivation and the desire to move

To take Registration of each workout. Whether in writing, whether in an application, or with our memory, each training must have its record. This way we know how we are adding kilometers, what is the quality of what we are doing and know if we are on the right track. Taking note of each training is also to feel comfortable after each outing. It is a mental but also a physical record that we must take at the end of each of the training sessions. That happiness we feel when completing the task is what will always help us stay motivated.

share achievements on social networks. Negative things are always said about social networks, but they have the virtue of being able to generate a community in which runners can share their achievements, tell their experiences and show how much they have worked. It’s not just what others say, it’s our own awareness that we’re working hard. Sharing happiness produces more happiness and that is essential for the spirit of a athlete.

Look for a coach and a running team. Running is an activity that can be lonely, but the phenomenon of running as it is known today is closely linked to social experience. A coach will also establish the training scheme that will allow us to grow as runners, something that improves our mood. And a group of belonging such as a running team or simply of running friends, will ensure that we always go out to train. If someone is waiting for us, it is more difficult not to leave. Coach and teammates, you will witness our achievements and together we can go further.

All athletes can get demotivated, the key is to use this slump to push yourself forward.

Set realistic and close goals. You can always go for more, but it’s one step at a time. We must look for objectives that we can meet, that we can reach and that reinforce our self esteem. The goal may or may not be a race, sometimes it’s just the number of miles per week or the number of days you train. Sometimes it’s improving time in a background or better performance in a specific exercise.

And finally, and to always remember it, every runner must remember the most important thing and must repeat it: We run because We choose to run we run because we like to run and it makes us happy. With that in mind and the tips above, it will be easier to stay motivated.

*Santiago García is a marathon runner, author of the book “Running to live, living to run” and “Running again”. He completed the Six World Marathon Majors twice. On Instagram: @sangarciacorre.

