tips to keep your computer fresh and functional for a long time

Not too long ago we dedicated a space to some of the PC towers that most attract our attention, a whole buying guide. We opened this text by commenting on some of the the most important qualities of the casing of our equipment, but we are only scratching the tip of the iceberg.

There are countless elements that determine when a tower is “good or bad” for our team, but one of the most important has always been the cooling capacity of said device. Shuffling how our boxes deal with the problem of temperature is the subject of this text, in which we are going to give you some tips to make the most of our PC’s tower.

Understand the importance of airflow on your PC

Regardless of whether we have a latest generation PC, or the equivalent gamer of a tartane, our team will always use the same tool for its refrigeration: air currents inside our tower, also known as air-flow in English, a term that we will use in the rest of the text.

Thanks to these air currents, the heat displaced by the different heat sinks the hottest pieces of our team can leave the interior of our tower consistently, safely, and efficiently; regardless of how long or at what intensity they are running.



The most natural Hot Spots are around the center pieces of equipment.

However, the thing is not as simple as placing some fans in some points inside the tower and running, we need to establish a input and output circuit of air inside our box, something that can only be achieved with a little skill, placating external factors, and a good distribution.

The role of the tower in air manipulation

The only thing that separates the high performance machine that is our equipment from a very sophisticated stove, is good cooling. In order to cool our equipment, key parts such as the fans of our tower, or the heatsink of our GPU or CPU take part, but, without the support of a good internal distribution and a box that favors its action, they will not do much by themselves.

“The best PC towers are those that offer us flexibility in internal distribution”

When considering the internal distribution of the air-flow of our team we have to attend, first, to the different shots of our tower. An intake is an opening through which air can enter or exit. Normally, these sockets have space to accommodate some type of fan, the infantry in the battle against the heat.

It is essential to have these shots controlled, as well as the ability of all of them to welcome or expel large amounts of air, to establish what will be the entrances and exits of the air-flow of our team. Always attending to the points where the team’s heat is concentrated the most.



The natural outputs are in the lower area and the PSU rail, the inputs in the front. Bays as passive output.

Having all this firm, we must choose the one that will be the main entrance for the air-flow of our PC; usually a point that is not covered and that is capable of absorbing the greatest possible volume. The rest of the intakes will be the outlets, through which the hot air will be expelled. Ideally, this will be done with respect to the position of our CPU fan, as outlined in the image above.

Positive and negative pressure currents of air

Mastered the distribution of our equipment, and having attended to the different shots of our box, it is time to place the fans on our computer, at which point we have to ask ourselves an important question: How do I want the air to flow inside my computer? Do I want the negative pressure to dominate it or the positive one to reign?

This question is key to determining how the cooling of our equipment will be, since both provide certain nuances for the rest of the elements that also combat the heat, one or the other being more interesting depending on factors as diverse as the fans we have, their power, and even the dust in the room where our equipment rests.



In cyan, the internal air volume of each configuration.

As a general rule, we will talk about positive pressure when the volume of air that enters inside our box is greater than the volume of air that escapes through the outlets. This causes the equipment to fill with air as if it were a balloon, expelling said air through all the holes that are not introducing more. This is an ideal setup for rigs with large heat sinks, or those with a concentrated hot spot.

The negative pressure, on the other hand, occurs when the opposite occurs, causing the air around our tower to be sucked in like a big vacuum cleaner. Passive setups are very effective when well established, becoming the most efficient for them, but also more dangerous when not well established, as well as being less effective in higher ambient temperatures.

“Negative pressure can be more effective, but setting up positive is easier”

Through our disposition we try to modify the pressure inside our PC, our ultimate goal being to maintain a positive or negative pressure, each with a series of advantages and disadvantages. Choosing one or the other is up to us, but to establish it, the ideal is to take into account the RPM of our fans and work around them.

The ambient temperature affects your PC

So far we have seen what we can do to improve the cooling of our equipment, but, according to experts in HVAC (closed air ventilation systems), to maintain good air cooling, we must attend not only to internal factors , but also to external ones, for efficient and consistent cooling.

Following the guidelines set by these experts, we could say that the following factors play a dramatic role in good air cooling:

a correct tower layout . Understanding this as the internal distribution of fans, heat sinks of an adequate size, and the absence of interruptions for the sockets.

. Understanding this as the internal distribution of fans, heat sinks of an adequate size, and the absence of interruptions for the sockets. Keep a continuous air pressure in the team. Avoiding sudden variations in the internal pressure of the tower will avoid maintenance problems at various levels. This goes hand in hand with the previous point.

in the team. Avoiding sudden variations in the internal pressure of the tower will avoid maintenance problems at various levels. This goes hand in hand with the previous point. Control the volume of the airflow over time (CMP) on the computer. A measure of the amount of air the equipment is capable of receiving and allowing to circulate through its system over time. Controlling that it is uninterrupted and in accordance with the needs of the work of our PC is key.

(CMP) on the computer. A measure of the amount of air the equipment is capable of receiving and allowing to circulate through its system over time. Controlling that it is uninterrupted and in accordance with the needs of the work of our PC is key. Keep in mind the effect of room temperature . Ambient temperature can have dramatic effects on the performance of our equipment; as well as in the maximum and minimum temperature levels that our refrigeration can handle.

. Ambient temperature can have dramatic effects on the performance of our equipment; as well as in the maximum and minimum temperature levels that our refrigeration can handle. Keep the internal air circuit of our equipment clean and functional. If dust or other elements clog key parts of the system, we will lose efficiency and capacity in the long run.

The ambient temperature appears in this list because it is the external element over which we have the least control, but also the one that most passively influences the cooling performance of our equipment.

The temperature affects the pressure and the air that our computer absorbs, being especially dangerous in hot environments, where we can find significant rises in the global temperature of our PC. As with any electronic device, the ideal is to keep the environment at a stable temperaturein a space where our team will not find obstructions and away from hot spots in the home.

Internalizing this information and applying it to our tower, we can make this a much more flattering space for our PC than if we ignore such a key factor as cooling. In addition to this, keeping this information in mind when purchasing a new tower will save us headaches in the future, also improving the health of our team.