Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Condemns Media Properties For Publishing Faux Information And Complicated Devotees | 🇮🇳 LatestLY

Tirupati, July 3: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the globally famend Lord Venkateswara temple, on Saturday condemned a bit of media homes for publishing pretend information of the temple frame and growing confusion amongst devotees.

“A piece of media attempted to create confusion amongst devotees,” mentioned a TTD reliable and termed the ones media experiences as void of info. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam To Most effective Permit Devotees With COVID-19 Damaging Certificate at Arjitha Sevas

He clarified and asserted that TTD didn’t stop any unfastened products and services in Tirumala and taken extra main points.

In line with the temple frame, there have been 176 counters in Tirumala previous to March 2020, issuing laddus (consecrated candy), darshan (discuss with) tokens, SSD counters, SED counters and Alipiri toll gate counter.

“Out of which 86 had been operated via Trilok, 40 via quite a lot of banks, 18 laddu sevaks, and 29 via FM companies. Whilst Trilok withdrew its products and services even sooner than March 2020, different banks additionally gave up because it concerned money transactions. Identical was once the case with laddu sevaks,” mentioned the reliable.

Alternatively, these days, simplest two banks are operating 16 counters, that are additionally placing drive on TTD that they’re going to withdraw.

“At this juncture, to present extra clear products and services to devotees, TTD has referred to as for tenders which happened in a clear approach,” he famous.

He mentioned KVM Information from Bengaluru quoted the bottom bid at Rs 11,402 in line with shift in line with counter in opposition to the former price of Rs 12,345, with the exception of GST in each circumstances.

Additional, TTD has lowered the selection of counters from 176 to 164 as in line with requirement or even presented deploying workforce on rotation foundation via alternating group of workers as soon as each two months, geared toward averting scope for misappropriation.

“When TTD is taking choices and imposing them for the great of pilgrims, it’s unhappy {that a} segment of media is making an attempt to malign the picture of TTD a few of the devotees with their adverse experiences,” he highlighted.

In a similar way, he alleged that some other people with ulterior motives are making an attempt to play video games with the feelings of devotees and referred to as it unethical.

On Friday, former leader minister and Telugu Desam Birthday party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu shared a Telugu day-to-day’s file and alleged that the sacredness of TTD is being compromised via turning in fee of quite a lot of works to personal companies, sidelining those that used to supply unfastened products and services previous.

