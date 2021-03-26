Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry Among Five Cast in ABC Pilot

Tisha Campbell, Essence Atkins, Tahj Mowry, Isaiah Mustafa, and Beth Grant have all been forged in ABC’s multi-cam comedy pilot “Black Don’t Crack,” Selection has discovered.

The group joins beforehand introduced sequence star Sherri Shepherd. The present follows three former sorority sisters (Shepherd, Atkins, Campbell) who misplaced contact after school and reunite throughout a pivotal level in their lives. The present marks a reunion for Mowry and Atkins, who beforehand starred collectively in the Disney sequence “Good Man.”

Campbell will play Tasha Marks, described as a hip and fabulous Atlanta restaurateur who begins tendencies as a substitute of following them. She holds nothing again and is brutally sincere (typically to a fault) together with her mates, however has been avoiding a fact in her personal life. She’s achieved the proper skilled life and insists that she wants no man in her life to intrude with the profession she’s labored so laborious to create.

Campbell is understood for her starring roles in sitcoms like “Martin” and “My Spouse and Youngsters.” Her latest TV credit embody “Dr. Ken,” “Final Man Standing,” and “Empire,” whereas she has additionally starred in movies starting from “Faculty Daze” to “Blindspotting.”

Atkins will play Nia Hillis-Davis, a bougie, conservative politician’s spouse who has misplaced contact together with her extra fun-loving school self. Although she might have many cracks in her excellent facade that she goes to nice pains to cowl up. Whereas she could also be perceived as uptight and snobbish, she’s in the end a lovable neurotic who’s our voice of positivity, even when lots of the instances, she’s unsure what’s occurring.

Along with her function in “Good Man,” Atkins has starred in exhibits reminiscent of “Marlon,” “Half & Half,” “Are We There But,” and “Ambiitions.” On the movie facet, she lately performed the lead in the indie function “Identical Distinction.” She partnered together with her “Marlon” co-star Marlon Wayans on the comedy movie “A Haunted Home” in 2013.

Mowry will play Khalil Grant, the 20 yr outdated son of Angela (Shepherd). He’s a latest school grad who is filled with massive concepts and large goals, however has but to get any of his start-up firms off the bottom. A little bit of sluggish starter at life, he lives in his mom’s basement and nonetheless depends on her to do his laundry and entrance him lease cash. He’s fiercely protecting of his household and is progressively rising right into a accountable grownup.

Mowry is understood for starring in “Good Man” in addition to the Freeform sequence “Child Daddy.” He additionally had a recurring function on “Full Home” as Teddy, a pal of Michelle’s. He additionally appeared alongside his real-life sisters, Tia and Tamara, in their comedy sequence “Sister Sister.” Different roles embody “Determined Housewives,” “The Sport,” and “Kim Potential.”

Mustafa will play Charles Daniels, co-owner with Tasha of a restaurant and bar in Atlanta. Charles is a former pro-football participant who’s good-looking and oozes appeal and swagger. He’s stuffed with tales from again in his glory days and is snug being the focal point. He might be perceived as cocky, however he’s in the end the form of reliable, good man you need in your nook.

Mustafa is understood for his time because the spokesperson for Previous Spice in addition to Hulu. Since transitioning into performing full-time after a profession as a professional soccer participant, he has starred in the movie “IT: Chapter Two” and “Horrible Bosses” in addition to exhibits like “Shadowhunters.”

Grant will play Nancy Grant, Angela’s sharp-tongued mother-in-law. She adores her grandson however is harder on her daughter-in-law – she might be abrasive, demanding, and unaware of her prejudices. Whereas Nancy generally is a thorn in Angela’s facet, the reality is that they want one another. On the finish of the day, the issues they share — the lack of a husband, their love for Khalil – preserve them from killing one another.

Grant is a mainstay of each movie and tv. She has appeared in critically-acclaimed movies like “The Artist,” “No Nation for Previous Males,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and “Rain Man” amongst many extra. On the TV facet, she has appeared in sequence reminiscent of “Goliath,” “A Collection of Unlucky Occasions,” and “American Gods.”

“Black Don’t Crack” hails from author and producer Regina Hicks. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will government produce by way of JuVee Productions, with Larry Wilmore supervising and government producing by way of Wilmore Movies. Kelly Park will direct the pilot. ABC Signature will produce.