Titan Salcedo rescued Tigres from the defeat against Santos Laguna

In the midst of the rumors that indicate his departure from the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), Carlos Salcedo was the architect of an agonizing draw with which those from San Nicolás de los Garza rescued unity on the field of the TSM Corona Stadium. It was in the added time when the defender scored his first goal of the season and went with his teammates on the bench to celebrate.

Miguel Herrera’s pupils visited those from the Comarca Lagunera to fulfill the rescheduled commitment due to the high number of COVID-19 cases on their campus. Startup, the Louse used characters that lacked prominence during the past semester, although he also highlighted the presence of Sebastián Córdova, an American youth squad player who recently joined the team.

The locals were in charge of maintaining the initiative of the meeting. Even during the first few minutes they enjoyed ample dominance and a closer approach to the rival goal. However, as the clock approached the halftime break, the Tigers, led by André Pierre Gignac they had the possibility of damaging the goal guarded by Carlos Acevedo, who was the protagonist to avoid the fall of his team.

Miguel Herrera rescued a point on the field of the TSM Corona Stadium (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

For the second half, Santos kept up the pace at the start and managed to corner the rivals in their half of the field. After a series of touches concretized in the minute 49, the ball reached the feet of the Uruguayan midfielder Brian Lozano. At that time, the university defense granted numerous spaces around the large area guarded by Nahuel Guzmán, so the lagoon seized the opportunity.

On the edge of the box, Juan Ferney Otero was preparing to finish off a cross from his teammate. However, Lozano’s wide field vision allowed him to see the poor position in which the Tigres goalkeeper found himself. With the necessary confidence, stepped out and fired a solid shot with his right leg in the direction of the goal. The surprising trajectory surprised the Argentine who, despite touching the ball, could not avoid the annotation against.

The reduced capacity that gathered in the Comarca Lagunera burst into jubilation upon witnessing the magnificent performance of their player. While the saints celebrated the partial advantage over the powerful cadre of the Sultana del Norte, Guzmán did nothing but regret not having arrived on time to meet the ball. Despite the scene, his team did not cross their arms and continued to attack.

Pedro Caixinha drew with Tigres in his first return match in Liga MX (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Went to minute 66 when Pedro Caixinha received the first warning from the UANL Tigers. Carlos González extended a service from Patón Guzmán to the position of Juan Pablo Vigón. Noticing the offensive presence of the felines, he put a dangerous cross into the area. Once again, Carlos González enabled with his head to Gignac. The Frenchman had the audacity to finish off, although his ball crashed into the post. It was not but until the rebound that managed to score the gohim, but this was invalidated due to a forward position.

Despite the adverse outcome, Tigres did not give up to tie the score. When it seemed that those of the Shire would keep the three points, Sebastian Cordova He routed an overflow and put a low center into the area. In that place, Salcedo controlled and, with the comfort of not having any rival nearby, he settled the ball to cross it to the post opposite of Carlos Acevedo. The referee validated the goal and the distribution of points for the northerners was finalized.

The tie placed the Caixinha team in eighth place in the general table, followed by Miguel Herrera. With this scenario, the Tigres will receive Club Puebla at the University Stadium, while Santos will visit the Diablos Rojos del Toluca as part of matchday 2 of Grita México Clausura 2022.

