‘Titan Video games’ and ‘CMA Best of Fest’ Lead Monday Night – Variety

“Titan Video games” continued to flex its comparatively sizable muscular tissues on Monday night time, main the printed networks alongside ABC’s “CMA Best of Fest.”

The Dwayne Johnson-hosted NBC present scored a 0.7 score amongst adults 18-49 and drew 3.Eight million complete viewers, which is sort of precisely the identical tally in each metrics because the week earlier than. A replay of fellow competitors collection “The Wall” scored a 0.5 score and just below Three million viewers, adopted by a “Dateline” replay with a 0.4 and 2.Eight million viewers.

With the Disney-owned community’s standard CMA Fest particular canceled resulting from COVID-19, ABC aired a three-hour program highlighting 16 years of previous performances from the annual Nashville occasion. The perfect of clip present scored a 0.5 score and 3.5 million viewers, putting ABC in a tie for first place with NBC.

In the meantime Univision aired the finale of “Amor Eterno” to respectable numbers. The drama signed off with a 0.6 score and simply over 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

The CW aired a brand new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” to a 0.2 score and a contact beneath 1 million complete viewers. A replay of the improv comedy present then scored a 0.2 and 866,000 viewers within the 8:30 p.m. time slot, adopted by a brand new episode of “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” with a 0.2 and 956,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

Fox aired a replay of “9-1-1” to a 0.Three score and 2.Three million viewers, which was promptly trumped by a replay of its “Lone Star” spinoff, which delivered a 0.Four score and roughly the identical complete viewership.

Over on CBS, replays of “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” each scored a 0.Four score, with the previous drawing 3.6 million viewers and the latter 3.2 million. Reruns of “All Rise” and “Bull” each drummed up a 0.Three score. “Bull” drew 3.2 million viewers, “All Rise” 2.6 million.