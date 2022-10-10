Titans Season 4 confirms its premiere date with a new trailer and preview images

DC’s Titans series will return with its Season 4 to HBO Max on Thursday, November 3 in the United Statesand a new trailer shows a bloody ritual that seems like anything but good news. In territories like Spainwhere the series is available on Netflix, we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

Titans Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere on November 3, with new episodes premiering weekly until December 1. Then there will be a mid-season break and six new episodes will conclude the season later in 2023. In this case, we insist again that we will have to wait for confirmation in territories such as Spain to know if this same premiere method will be followed.

azarath. meterion. zinthos. part 1 of season 4 premieres november 3rd on @hbomax. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/ocIggEeRDL — DC Titans @ NYCC (@DCTitans) October 9, 2022

The new trailer doesn’t give us much, but it does feature the aforementioned bloody ritual and a chant that uses the words “Azarath, Metrion, and Zenthos.” These words have been used by Raven in the past to invoke her powers and her dark abilities, and Azarath itself is a parallel world and her birthplace.

HBO Max has also published new images of Season 4 of Titansand includes a look at Ryan Potter’s Beast Boy, Mother Mayhem, Brother Blood and Jinx supersuit:

The fourth season of Titans was officially announced in October 2021 at the DC FanDome, just before its third season came to an end.

Titans is a live-action series that follows a young group of superheroes who form the Teen Titans as they work to save Gotham City and beyond from those who wish them harm.

HBO Max has also confirmed the premiere date for Doom Patrol Season 4 on the platform.