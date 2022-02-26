Tite confirmed that he will stop being the coach of the Brazilian team after the World Cup

Tite will leave the position of coach of the Brazilian team after the World Cup (Photo: EFE)

Brazil you already have the ticket to play the Qatar World Cup that will take place at the end of this year and you already know that after that appointment you will experience a change in your bench after six years: Tite confirmed that he will cease to be the coach once the maximum competition at national team level is over.

“I am exactly aware of the participation in my cycle. Gonna go all the way to the World Cup. We have to be natural enough to know this sequence of work. This is not the time to talk about it, but I do not want to omit it, it is not on my profile, ”she declared in an interview with the program SporTV newsroom.

The 60-year-old coach took the top job of the Brazilian national team in mid-2016 after the removal of Dunga of the charge for poor results. The former midfielder of the national team, who played three World Cups as a footballer, had started his second cycle as coach of Brazil in July 2014 after the failure of the squad led by Luiz Felipe Scolari in the World Cup that had that country as host. However, the historic elimination in the group stage of the Copa América Centenario in 2016 ejected him from office.

Tite brought some stability to the greenyellow with the conquest of the Copa América 2019 as a local and a second place in the 2021 edition also in Brazil after falling in the final against Argentina. The Cup of Russia World 2018 it was their only World Cup challenge with a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Belgium.

Tite has been in the position of DT for six years (Photo: Reuters)

With most of his career in Brazil between 1990 and 2016, Tite had two experiences abroad after commanding Al-Ain (2007) and Al-Wada (2010), both from the United Arab Emirates. Before disembarking in the national team he had a good stay in the International and in the Corinthiansteams with which he won the five international titles he holds as coach.

Brazil will arrive at the World Cup in Qatar as the first South American country to qualify: He sealed the ticket five dates before the closing of the Qualifiers. He currently leads the table with 39 points, five more than Argentina. However, he still has to play three more games and one of them will be against the Albiceleste corresponding to the classic that was suspended on date 6 by the Brazilian health authorities.

Tite clarified that “no chance” to play friendly matches against European teams in preparation for the World Cup and acknowledged that he does not agree with playing two games with Argentina (the one suspended due to Qualifying and a friendly due to a commercial contract): “It is counterproductive. It won’t do us any good.”.

