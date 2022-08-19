Tite’s harsh criticism of Mbappé for underestimating the South American Qualifiers: “We don’t have Azerbaijan to play”

Tite and Mbappé, with whom he confronted for his opinion on the Qualifiers

The Qatar World Cup 2022 It is getting closer and the discussion about who are the candidates to take the title is on the table. Among the postures that appeared, Kylian Mbappe It was the focus of criticism for a long time for underestimating the level of South American countries when speaking of Argentina and Brazil as possible contenders for the crown. Far from letting the subject go, this time it was Tite who refuted his theory with an analysis of the controversial statement of the Paris Saint Germain star.

The coach of the Yellow green he kept his opinion to himself for several weeks and took advantage of the preview of the last FIFA window to revive the confrontation. “For me, the cut that Mbappé is referring to is not the Qualifiers. Maybe he’s talking about these Nations League games or European friendlies, but not the Qualifiers.”declared the technician in dialogue with ESPN.

And he appealed to a comparison: “I spoke recently with a Uruguayan columnist and he told me: ‘Playing in Bolivia is very difficult. Playing in Cochabamba is very difficult. Playing in Uruguay is very difficult…’. Surely, Mbappé does not have this cut, he does not know about this difficulty, he did not look for it. We don’t have, with all due respect, Azerbaijan to play with. We don’t have one to give you a break. They are all matches with a very high degree of difficulty in the Qualifiers”.

Tite finalizes details in search of the sixth star for the Brazilian team (Photo: Reuters)

To close his position, Tite put Conmebol above any World Cup qualifier. “The Qualifiers here have a much higher degree of difficulty than that group stage of the European Qualifiers, I say yes”, he concluded. It is worth remembering that the technical director confirmed at the beginning of the year that he will cease to be the coach once the maximum competition at the national team level is over.

The 61-year-old coach took the top job of the Brazilian national team in mid-2016 after the removal of Dunga for poor results. The former midfielder of the national team, who played three World Cups as a footballer, had started his second cycle as coach of Brazil in July 2014 after the failure of the squad led by Luiz Felipe Scolari in the World Cup that had that country as host. Neverthelessthe historic elimination in the group stage of the Copa América Centenario in 2016 ejected him from office.

Tite gave some stability to the Yellow green with the conquest of the Copa América 2019 as a local and a second place in the 2021 edition also in Brazil, after falling in the final against Argentina. The Cup of Russia World 2018 it was their only World Cup challenge with a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Belgium.

