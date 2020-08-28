TLC’s Howard Lee Teases More ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spin-Offs

TLC’s Howard Lee has stated that extra spin-offs are within the works for rankings juggernaut “90 Day Fiancé.”

The present, produced by Sharp Leisure, started airing in 2014 and has spawned 9 spin-offs, together with “Earlier than the 90 Days,” “The Different Means,” “What Now?,” “Pillow Speak,” “The Household Chantel,” the COVID-19 themed “Self-Quarantined,” “Fortunately Ever After,” “B90 Strikes Again!” and most just lately, “Darcey and Stacey.”

One or two extra spinoffs are within the works, stated Lee, talking as a part of the Edinburgh TV Competition this week. “We listened to the viewers, and it is vitally necessary to us that we don’t simply create a derivative or a sequel or one thing else, that’s only for the sake of doing it,” stated Lee, president and normal supervisor of the Discovery-owned channel. “We need to make it possible for we’re not simply ripping ourselves off franchise after franchise. There’s all the time a necessity after we begin one thing new.”

“90 Day Fiancé” tops all cablers in the important thing ladies demo of ages 25-54, in line with Nielsen reviews. Lee stated this system is now attracting a notable male demographic as nicely.

“What’s actually been fascinating this previous yr is that numerous males have been coming in; the male demographic has been growing vastly throughout this time,” stated Lee. “Loads of this was taking place even earlier than the pandemic, however I feel numerous ladies who’re coming in even introduced of their vital others, their siblings, anyone of their households who’s a male viewer as nicely. And the male viewer caught on. They have been simply as captivated by every part that was taking place in all of the storylines.”

The hit actuality sequence is constructed round america’ Okay-1 nonimmigrant visa program, which permits U.S. residents to sponsor their foreign-citizen fiancé to legally dwell within the nation. However the sponsor and the applicant should marry inside 90 days of entry into the U.S.

Citing the success of “My 600-lb Life” and “Dr. Pimple Popper,” Lee added, “Medically, our door is all the time large open,” with regard to future exhibits round these themes.