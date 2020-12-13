TMC minister said- ‘If BJP loses election, it may plot to kill Mamata Banerjee’

Subrata Mukherjee, a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a minister in the West Bengal government, alleged that if the BJP (BJP) could not win the election, it would ‘plot to kill Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’ Can create. ”He also alleged that the BJP is blaming others after committing crimes. Also Read – Case filed against 100 people including BJP leader for violating Section-144

Bengal's Panchayat Minister Mukherjee made a shocking claim that if the BJP tries to harm Mamata Banerjee, the 'mother' of crores of citizens, we will shed our blood to stop her from doing so. 'South 24 Parganas During a road inauguration program in He said, 'Outsiders are being brought in to create instability in Bengal. We will not let their plan succeed. '

Meanwhile, reacting to Mukherjee's allegations, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "Trinamool Congress leaders are blaming anonymity because of the ever-decreasing public support."

