TMC MLA from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s party dies due to corona virus

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country. Every day, with the number of cases of infected cases coming up, the death toll is also increasing gradually. So far, more than 50 thousand people have died due to Corona virus in India and the number of infected has increased to 26,47,663. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Samaresh Das (Samaresh Das) died on Monday due to Coronavirus from Egra assembly seat in West Bengal. A few days ago, he was confirmed to be infected with Corona virus. For 76 years Samaresh Das was admitted to a hospital in East Midnapore. News agency ANI has given this information. Also Read – The number of people who lost lives in the country from Corona is beyond 50 thousand, the scary figures coming out every day

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Egra, Samaresh Das passed away today in Kolkata. He had co-morbidities and had tested positive for # COVID19. Also Read – New elections postponed for four weeks in New Zealand in view of recent Corona cases – ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020 Also Read – After Lockdown, liquor shops will open in this city from Tuesday, only 500 people will get tokens

News agency language quoted party sources as saying that Samaresh Das, a three-time MLA elected from the Agara Legislative Assembly, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to corona virus infection and heart and kidney problems. A senior party leader said that he died this morning. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on her death in a message.

A day before, former Indian cricketer and Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the UP government, died of coronavirus. They were placed on the life support system. His kidneys had failed. His condition was continuously deteriorating. He breathed his last at around 4.30 pm on Sunday evening. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.

On the other hand, according to the report released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 57,981 new cases have come up in the country in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of infected people has increased to 26,47,663. During this period 941 people have died, after which the total number of dead has crossed the figure of 50 thousand to 50,921. At present, a total of 6,76,900 cases are active in the country. The number of people recovering from this dangerous virus has also been seen increasing. This number has increased to 19,19,842.

