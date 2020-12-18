TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta Resigns From Party: ‘Rampage’ in Trinamool, now this tall lady MLA left Mamta’s support

TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigns from the party: There is a stampede situation in the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the assembly elections due in March-April next year. Another MLA from the party, Silbhadra Dutta (Silbhadra dutta) Has resigned from the primary member of Trinamool Congress. Silbhadra Dutta is an MLA from Barrackpu seat in the state. Significantly, for the last few days, many Trinamool Congress leaders have left the party.

West Bengal: TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from the party

– ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Recently, elder leader Shuvendu Adhikari also left Mamta Banerjee’s support. A day before this, another big leader named Jitendra Tiwari left TMC. Before the assembly elections, all the leaders leaving the BJP are being considered a big blow to the Trinamool, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders are saying that the party will not be affected by the departure of these people.

The BJP is very aggressive even before the bugle of assembly elections in this state. The BJP has prepared a special plan for Bengal Fatah under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah himself is constantly visiting Bengal.