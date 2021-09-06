TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee seems prior to ED in Delhi, investigation continues in cash laundering case

TMCMP Abhishek Banerjee seems prior to ED for wondering in cash laundering case: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TSMC MP Abhishek Banerjee reached the Enforcement Directorate’s place of work in New Delhi on Monday and gave the impression prior to the ED for wondering. ED officers are these days interrogating TMC chief Abhishek Banerjee within the coal rip-off case.Additionally Learn – Haryana: Adolescence who went lacking all through tractor parade in Delhi returned house after seven and a part months

Allow us to tell that Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned to seem prior to the Investigating Officer in New Delhi on September 6 for wondering within the cash laundering case associated with the coal rip-off in West Bengal.

#WATCH | “Investigating company (ED) had summoned me for sixth September. I’m in a position to stand any investigation. Investigation company is doing their process. As a citizen, we will have to cooperate with them,” says TMC Basic Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Delhi percent.twitter.com/KFzGkVvgKS – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

TMC normal secretary Abhishek Banerjee mentioned in Delhi, “The investigating company (ED) had referred to as me for six September. I’m in a position to stand any inquiry. The investigating company is doing its process. As a citizen, we will have to cooperate with them.”

Delhi: TMC Basic Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED) place of work “I’ve come right here because the company had summoned me. I can cooperate with investigating company, ” he says. percent.twitter.com/pTimzgklea – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

If any allegation of corruption is proved, I can hold myself.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and senior Trinamool Congress chief Abhishek Banerjee had mentioned on Sunday that he would hold himself if any central company proved his involvement in any unlawful transaction. Talking to newshounds on the Kolkata airport prior to leaving for New Delhi to seem prior to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within the coal rip-off case, Banerjee had accused the BJP of indulging in political vendetta after dropping the state meeting elections.

I can hold myself in public on degree

The Trinamool Congress chief mentioned, “As I mentioned in public conferences in November, I repeat that if any central company can turn out my involvement in any unlawful transaction even of 10 paise, then no CBI or ED investigation can be executed.” There can be little need, I can hold myself publicly on degree.

They (BJP) now wish to take revenge

Abhishek Banerjee additionally mentioned the previous day, ‘I’m in a position to stand any more or less investigation.’ He mentioned that in spite of the subject being from Kolkata, he was once referred to as to New Delhi. “After dropping the elections and failing to handle the Trinamool Congress politically, they (BJP) now wish to take revenge,” Banerjee alleged.