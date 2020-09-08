TMC MP Mahua Moitra raised questions on giving Kangana Y + category security, tweeting this … Gal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday expressed surprise that in a country like India where there is a shortage of policemen by population, how to give protection to Bollywood actors in the Y Plus category (Y +) is a priority. Can it? Moitra’s remarks come after the Yana category of security was given by the central security agencies to Bollywood artist Kangana Ranaut. The actress had said that due to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the use of narcotics in a section of the film industry, she has started feeling insecure in Mumbai. Also Read – Ramdas Athawale’s party will give security to Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai; Shiv Sena MP has ‘fight’

Why are Bollywood twitterati getting Y + security when India has a police to population ratio of 138 per lakh & ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries?

No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister? Also Read – Kangana Ranaut told Maharashtra Home Minister, “Make my drug test …. I will leave Mumbai if mistake is found” – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 7, 2020 Also Read – Video: Kangana Ranaut made this statement on Sanjay Raut’s comment

Mahua Moitra said that ‘better use of resources’ could have been done. He pointed out that there are only 138 policemen per lakh population in the country and in such a situation what is the justification for giving a high level of security to a Bollywood actor? He said that India is at the bottom in 71 countries in the world in terms of police personnel according to the population rate.

He said, ‘Why are Bollywood’s tweetratis (frequent posters on Twitter) being given Y Plus category security when there are only 138 policemen per lakh population in India.’ Moitra tweeted, ‘Mr. Home Minister Resources could not be better used than this.

Moitra is very active on Twitter on various issues. Central security agencies have provided Y-Plus category security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and now 10 armed commandos will be deployed under their protection, who will be engaged in their protection at all times according to the shift.

(input language)