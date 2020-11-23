TMC MP Nusrat Jahan spoke on love jihad – personal matter of love people, it cannot be dictated

new Delhi: Legislative elections are going to be held in West Bengal in the year 2021, but before that political stirring has started. The leaders of the state’s Trinamool Congress are seen in full form and are also showing aggression in campaigning so that the BJP can be prevented from leading in the state. In this episode, on Monday, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan addressed the press in the TMC office. During this time Nusrat followed up on the love jihad case and said that loving is someone’s personal matter, in such a situation it cannot be jihad. Also Read – ‘BJP will form government in Maharashtra in next 2-3 months, preparations have been made’

Nusrat said that we do not divide society on the basis of religion, caste etc., in such a situation, people should also avoid such cases. He said that love is a personal choice of people, we cannot attack anyone’s likes and dislikes. No one can dictate this way in India. It is worth noting that in recent times, the love jihad case has caught fire again and many state governments have spoken of bringing a law against love jihad in their states. Also Read – Tejashwi Yadav’s big announcement – the people of Bihar will not tolerate any more, we will hit the streets

Nusrat Jahan targeted the central government, as the central government had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year, so far 12 crore people should have got jobs under it but till now 12 lakh jobs are not visible. While giving a statement on the Governor’s House, he said that the Raj Bhavan has become only the office of the BJP spokesperson. Also Read – BJP worker Zulfikar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi, son attacked with knife