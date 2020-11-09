TMC workers threatened by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, improve otherwise

The Bharatiya Janata Party has started its preparations for the next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. Amit Shah also went to West Bengal to take stock of this. Meanwhile, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh threatened Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to break hands, feet and head from an open platform. He has warned TMC workers to change their ways otherwise they will have to go to the hospital or crematorium. Also Read – Demonetisation ‘ruined’ the economy, Narendra Modi helped some capitalists: Rahul Gandhi

Dilip Ghosh said that if his party comes to power in the state, it will 'restore democracy' here. Ghosh while addressing a rally in Haldia in East Midnapore district said that the Center will ensure fair elections in the state. Assembly elections in the state can be held in April-May next year. He said, 'Assembly elections will be under the supervision of central forces. The Trinamool workers, who are still troubling the common people, should improve in the next six months or else they will have to go to the hospital.'

During the public meeting, Dilip Ghosh said, 'Didi's police will be sitting in the next assembly elections and Dada's police will work. The state police will be seated on a chair under a mango tree 100 meters away from the booth and will be sitting there watching the voting.'

Please tell that Dilip Ghosh has been caught in controversies many times due to his statements earlier. Recently, his convoy has also been attacked, for which he blamed TMC workers.