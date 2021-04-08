T’Nia Miller, JJ Feild and 3 Others Join Amazon’s ‘The Peripheral’

T’Nia Miller, JJ Feild, Charlotte Riley, Adelind Horan and Alex Hernandez have been solid within the Amazon sequence adaptation of the New York Occasions-bestselling William Gibson novel “The Peripheral” from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure, Selection has realized.

They be part of Jack Reynor, who stars within the lead position of Burton together with fellow solid members Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr, with Moretz set to play Flynne and Carr set to play Wilf. Within the novel, Burton is Flynne’s brother and a US Marine Corp veteran who served within the Haptic Recon unit. Reynor most not too long ago appeared within the Russo Brothers’ crime drama characteristic “Cherry.” Previous to that, he starred within the A24 horror movie “Midsommar.”

Although character descriptions have but to be confirmed, roles are set: Charlotte Riley (“Swimming with Males”) will play Aelita; JJ Feild (“The Romanoffs”) will play Lev, Adelind Horan (“The Deuce”) will play Billy Ann Baker; T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”) will play Cherise; Alex Hernandez (“The Resident”) will play Tommy Constantine.

Nolan and Pleasure will government produce “The Peripheral” underneath their Kilter Movies banner. The book-to-screen sequence was first picked up by Amazon in 2019 underneath Kilter Movies’ general cope with Amazon Studios. The one-hour drama hails from creator, author and government producer Scott B. Smith (“A Easy Plan”). Greg Plageman (“Individual of Curiosity”) will function government producer and showrunner. Vincenzo Natali (“Within the Tall Grass’) will direct and government produce, with Athena Wickham (“Westworld”) of Kilter Movies, and Steven Hoban (“Within the Tall Grass”) additionally government producing. Amazon and Warner Bros. Tv will produce.

Riley is repped by ICM Companions and Conway van Gelder Grant; Feild is repped by Mosaic LA, VERVE, The Artists Partnerships; Horan is repped by Aaron J. Sandler at Forte Artist Administration and Peikoff Mahan; Miller is repped by Identification Company Group, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman; Hernandez is represented by A3 Artists Company, HCKR Company, and Brookside Artists Administration.

“The Peripheral” will premiere on Prime Video in additional than 240 nations and territories worldwide.