TNT Will Premiere the Snowpiercer Series Earlier



With as regards to every movie and TV show being behind schedule, and manufacturing on long run duties being halted, that is data of a series in actuality debuting earlier than firstly scheduled. TNT has bumped up its Snowpiercer sequence.

Thus far slated to premiere on Sunday, Would possibly 31, Snowpiercer — which is in response to French graphic novel Le Transperceneige (that spawned the 2013 Bong Joon-ho film adaptation) — will now arrive two weeks faster, on Sunday, Would possibly 17.

The story involves a long run worldwide that has become a frozen desert. The remnants of humanity — who fight with magnificence battle, social injustice and politics — inhabit a with out finish shifting educate, with 1001 autos, that circles the globe.

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2019/07/21/snowpiercer-season-1-trailer-comic-con-2019″]

“Snowpiercer is doubtless one in all the most anticipated distinctive sequence of 2020 and on this native climate, viewers are craving thrilling, attractive, edge-of-your-seat content material materials that speaks to them on a deeper stage,” talked about Brett Weitz, regular supervisor for TNT, TBS and truTV.

“This may be very obligatory that we proceed with our promise to fulfill audiences the place they’re, and to that influence, we’re shifting up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that lovers can revel on this futuristic sequence even earlier.”

Snowpiercer, which has already been renewed for a second season, stars Tony-winner Daveed Diggs, Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly, Emmy-nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, and Tony Award-winner and Grammy-nominee Lena Hall.

For additional Snowpiercer, check out these posters drawn by widespread artists, and a sneak-peek clip that we observed at New York Comic Con once more in 2019.

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=the-25-best-sci-fi-movies&captions=true”]

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

Matt Fowler is a creator for IGN and a member of the Television Critics Affiliation. Apply him on Twitter at @TheMattFowler and Fb at Fb.com/MattBFowler.

