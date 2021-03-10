TNT’s All-Star Sunday was Highest Rated NBA Telecast of the Season

Regardless of competing for viewing time with CBS’s explosive Oprah interview that includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, TNT’s NBA All-Star Sunday held its personal in scores.

Per Nielsen primetime numbers, the All-Star recreation throughout which Workforce LeBron dunked on Workforce Durant at the house of the Atlanta Hawks, was the most-viewed program amongst individuals ages 18-34 and introduced in a bigger viewers for individuals underneath 45 (3.26 million viewers) than the aforementioned revelatory celeb interview, which drew 3.01 million viewers in the class. Furthermore, TNT was the most-viewed community in primetime on Sunday amongst individuals underneath 49 throughout the 7 to 11 p.m. ET window— for reference, the sit-down with the voluntary British monarch exiles aired and the basketball league’s particular aired at the similar time, 8 p.m. ET, with the CBS interview lasting two hours. On this age group, TNT drew 2.84 million viewers and CBS drew 2.55 million viewers.

Nonetheless, the NBA All-Star Recreation acquired a mean ranking of 3.1 in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic and garnered 5.94 million viewers, whereas the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle particular was CBS’s most live-streamed occasion outdoors of the NFL and Tremendous Bowl Sunday this 2020-2021 season. It drew almost 18 million viewers all through its length and a ranking of 2.6 in the key demo, as of immediately’s rely. Compared with the 2020 All-Star Recreation, which was buoyed by a slew of tributes for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the 2021 version was down 24% in the key demo and 18% in viewership (4.1, 7.28M).

On social media, the NBA was the most-viewed account on Instagram for All-Star Sunday with greater than 89 million views, about 30 million extra views than some other account on the platform.