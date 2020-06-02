TNT’s Snowpiercer: 9 Big Questions We Have After Episode 3

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the Snowpiercer episode “Entry Is Energy.” Learn at your personal threat!
The thriller and intrigue solely grows as Snowpiercer rolls on by Episode 3. The TNT drama has raised the bar but once more with one other dense episode, nevertheless it appears there are solely extra inquiries to ask with each reply given.
I assume when a present goes out the gate revealing the pinnacle particular person of the practice would possibly really be a farce, one has to count on even deeper thriller! “Entry Is Energy” actually revealed extra in regards to the hierarchy of the chain, however by way of Andre Layton and the demise of Sean Smart, I nonetheless have a number of questions I am gonna want some solutions to.
What Will Josie Do With That Biometric Key?
On the episode’s starting we see a small capsule pulled from a severed arm. That capsule is handed round on the episode’s starting and exchanged as a commodity amongst individuals, however on the finish of Snowpiercer is revealed to be in Josie’s possession. She pulled the capsule from her mouth after a passionate kiss with Andre, and appeared to ponder the thing now in her possession. She now has a key that, if used correctly, will let her in nearly each door on the practice. Will she use it to advance the Tailees’ curiosity, or alternate it for one thing else she wants?
What Does Nikki Know?
Nikki, the harmless particular person introduced out of sleep that appears like a dwelling zombie, appears to have a secret. That secret is presumably damaging to the Folger household, because the household’s bodyguard took out a pair individuals simply to talk with (and presumably kill) her. My assumption is she would not know loads as a result of that deep sleep course of appears to have fried her mind, although perhaps that is simply the habit to the sleep substance she was on that had her wanting so out of it most the episode.
Is Miles Protected?
Although he was dwelling within the tail, I get the sneaking suspicion that Layton’s baby buddy Miles is much less protected now that he is gotten an apprenticeship within the higher automobiles. His development on the practice seems like a method of maintaining Layton from leaping again with the Tailees anytime quickly, and a strategy to maintain him in line if he continues to press on points “Mr. Wilford” would not need him wanting into. Melanie has held this ship collectively to date regardless of some main catastrophes to date, and I can not think about she’s carried out that for thus lengthy with out studying the worth of leverage.
Who Is aware of Melanie Is Mr. Wilford?
As a normal Snowpiercer query, I have been a bit hung up on who precisely is aware of Jennifer Connelly’s Melanie is Mr. Wilford. At first I believed it was a matter of how excessive rating you had been on the workers, nevertheless it simply looks as if a random assortment of workers know and others do not. I am additionally curious as to which members are conscious of Melanie’s deception however not as a result of she instructed them. Personally, I feel Layton is closing in on her, and will already even suspect it even when he is not precisely positive.
Did Mr. Wilford Really Exist?
Layton requested Roche if he had ever met Mr. Wilford earlier than, and the lead brakeman surprisingly stated he had. Apparently the 2 met earlier than the practice took off, however that he hadn’t seen him since then. I am questioning if there was a time when Mr. Wilford was an actual particular person, and one thing occurred to him sooner or later previously 7 years. I am additionally questioning if this man has simply been a farce from the beginning, and Roche lied to Layton about assembly him. Absolutely we’ll discover out ultimately!
Cannot The Prepare Produce Drawback Be Mounted With Human Waste?
The Snowpiercer is supposedly going by some actual points due to dropping its cattle in Episode 2. The lack of cows was imagined to affect a number of completely different areas, such because the manure they offered for the produce. This week, I am form of questioning why the practice is not already utilizing the waste of its hundreds of human passengers to create extra nutrient wealthy soil to develop meals. I get that the thought is gross, however is it actually any worse than consuming meals that grows out of cow poop?
Will The Tailees Act Quickly?
Layton took on this job in an effort to be taught the ins and outs of the practice, and in the end assist the Tailees collect data for his or her rebel and work for extra rights. His supply of the chip to Josie means he is planning one thing, although good luck making an attempt to advance any main plans with the lot who stays within the Tail. Layton is gone, as are most of their movers and shakers after the failed first assault. I am curious to see what Josie will do with that chip, and whether or not we see some significant motion from the Tail within the coming weeks.
Will Somebody Else Act Earlier than The Tailees?
Layton learns the janitor Terrence has additionally been planning a revolution of kinds on the Snowpiercer. In the meantime, the higher class is having conversations about severing the Tailees from the practice, so there’s a number of transferring items right here. There’s a number of alternative for the Tailees to advance if somebody from the opposite decrease courses begins a riot earlier than them. That stated, clearly all their planning can be for naught if their automobiles are indifferent from the remainder of the practice earlier than ever getting that chance to interrupt additional into the practice. Layton higher make sure that they’re prepared with some plan in both case.
How The Hell Did This Prepare Final For Seven Years?
With all of the drama we have seen within the opening episodes of Snowpiercer, it seems like nothing in need of a miracle every thing has existed in relative concord for this lengthy. This is not the primary time this practice has confronted adversity, some scarcity, or perhaps a homicide, however you would not know from everybody’s response proper now. I assume as Layton stated, that is solely notable to Mr. Wilford as a result of there’s one thing delicate “he” fears has gotten out through his informant, which can be why the stakes really feel a lot larger.
Snowpiercer airs on TNT Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the present, and for the most recent information in tv and flicks.
