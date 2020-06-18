“To All Guys Who Loved Me” Gives Peek Of Hwang Jung Eum And Yoon Hyun Min’s Upcoming Romance

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To All Guys Who Loved Me” has launched new stills of Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min!

“To All Guys Who Loved Me” will inform the story of Search engine marketing Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a lady who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks led her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites all of a sudden stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

One of many males who falls in love together with her is Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min), the CEO of Solar Woo Pharmaceutical Firm, who has chilly charisma however a heat coronary heart. He has at all times been detached to the confessions of quite a few girls, however he’ll present nice curiosity in the direction of Search engine marketing Hyun Joo.

The latest stills showcase the upcoming chemistry between Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min as they painting their respective characters. Someday, they fatefully encounter one another, and so they trade lengthy gazes that double the refined romantic ambiance within the air. In contrast to Search engine marketing Hyun Joo, who seems to be considerably suspicious and puzzled, Yoon Hyun Min reveals a disarmed smile. Viewers are trying ahead to the romantic story between a lady who gave up on love and a person who has by no means recognized real love!

“To All Guys Who Loved Me” will premiere on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki. Watch the most recent teaser right here!

