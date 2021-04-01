‘To All the Boys’ Spinoff Series in Early Development at Netflix

Netflix could also be respiratory new life into the “To All the Boys” movie franchise, with a derivative TV sequence in early growth starring Anna Cathcart.

A half-hour romantic comedy sequence from Awesomeness Productions and ACE Leisure is being eyed at the streamer, Selection has confirmed. The present would comply with Kitty Tune Covey (Cathcart), Lara Jean’s youthful sister, as she goes on her personal journey to search out real love.

The writer of the “To All the Boys” books, Jenny Han, is on board as the creator, author and government producer of the sequence. Siobhan Vivian is co-writing the pilot script with Han. Awesomeness and ACE, which produced the three “To All the Boys” movies for Netflix, would develop the sequence. Netflix declined to touch upon the attainable sequence.

Cathcart’s Kitty performed a key position in the “To All the Boys” movies, as she discovered and despatched out the fateful letters to Lara Jean’s crushes in the first movie. All through the second and third installments, Kitty’s character grows right into a spunky teen, delivering zingy one-liners and even stepping into her first relationship.

The three “To All the Boys” movies discovered main success on Netflix, with the streamer touting the first film as certainly one of the “most considered unique movies ever with robust repeat viewing.”

In an interview with Selection, Han mirrored on the movie franchise coming to an finish, expressing gratitude that she bought to “inform the complete story.”

“It feels actually satisfying to have the ability to see the story by means of ’til the finish,” Han mentioned. “As a result of it’s three books and after we made the first movie, I don’t suppose anyone was considering that we’d get to do all three. I hoped it, clearly, but it surely’s such a privilege to have the ability to inform the complete story.”

