‘To All the Boys’ Target Line Recreates the Movie’s Bedroom Mural Wall

All services and products featured by Selection are independently chosen by Selection editors. Nevertheless, Selection might obtain a fee on orders positioned by way of its retail hyperlinks, and the retailer might obtain sure auditable information for accounting functions.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are closing out Netflix’s “To All the Boys” trilogy with the remaining installment, “To All the Boys: At all times and Eternally.” And whereas it’s time to bid farewell to the Covey household and their copious baking pictures, this doesn’t must be the final you’ll see from Jenny Han’s younger grownup collection.

The recognition of the books and the subsequent movies impressed a Target residence and trend line that lovingly recreates that “To All the Boys” look — particularly the beautiful wallpaper/mural in Lara Jean’s bed room.

Mural Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Recreate the botanical mural with a easy detachable wallpaper from RoomMates. The pack consists of six sheets of self-adhesive wallpaper with every sheet measuring in at about 126” lengthy by 72” extensive. That’s 63 sq. ft of protection complete. Nevertheless, if you wish to recreate Lara Jean’s look, you’ll solely need to cowl one accent wall. No official “To All the Boys” golden headboard accessible but, however we’ve just a few suggestions when you’re in the market. In the event you’re fearful about the adhesive, there’s additionally a tapestry model of the mural.





Target Mural Peel



$179.99





Purchase It

Lip Pillow

Kiss your favs goodbye with an cute lip pillow that will additionally make a cute Valentine’s Day reward. This 12” by 18” pillow is 100% polyester and says “I’m a fan” with out really having to place the phrases of the movie collection throughout your lips. However when you’re in search of one thing much more literal, try this cute “sealed with a kiss” pillow.





Lip Pillow



$19.99





Purchase It

To All the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than Kawaii Throw

The third movie kicks off with the Covey household visiting Korea and including their locks of affection to the N Seoul Tower. There’s loads of padlock (and locket) impressed pajama designs and baggage however this 46” by 60” throw appears to be like much more cuddly than a handbag.





‘To All The Boys’ Throw



$14.99





Purchase It

For extra rom-com associated reward concepts, try our pop culture-centric Valentine’s Day reward information right here.