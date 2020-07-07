“To All The Guys Who Loved Me” And “The Good Detective” Premiere To Modest Ratings

Two new Monday-Tuesday dramas premiered on Monday, July 6: KBS2’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” and JTBC’s “The Good Detective.”

Each dramas noticed a modest viewer response to their first episodes.

KBS2’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me,” starring Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min, is a romantic comedy a few lady who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After deciding that each one males are the identical, she instantly will get caught between two fully reverse males vying for her love.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the premiere of the drama recorded averages of two.7 and three.9 p.c viewership.

JTBC’s “The Good Detective,” starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Elijah, is a criminal offense investigation drama about detectives who by no means quit of their quest to uncover the ugly reality.

The drama additionally recorded 3.9 p.c viewership with its premiere.

Regardless of the introduction of two new dramas, tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” held regular with its rankings, which hit 4.7 p.c, for a 0.Three level enhance from the earlier episode.

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” recorded averages of two.Three and three.1 p.c viewership, for a 1.Three level dip from final week.

