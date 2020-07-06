“To All The Guys Who Loved Me” Cast Shares Thoughts On Their Roles And Key Points To Look Forward To Ahead Of Drama’s Premiere

KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” shall be airing its first episode at the moment!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy a couple of lady who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After lastly deciding that every one males are alike, she all of a sudden will get caught between two fully reverse males each vying for her love.

Ahead of the premiere, the actors shared the explanation why they selected the drama and revealed some key factors to look ahead to.

Hwang Jung Eum, who performs Search engine optimization Hyun Joo who has fully given up on marriage, mentioned, “I used to be grateful to have an opportunity to behave in a romantic comedy. The format of the drama was particular because it was totally different from different romantic comedies. I selected this drama since I believed I might present everybody a extra mature facet of myself.”

The actress additionally spoke about her chemistry with co-stars Yoon Hyun Min and Search engine optimization Ji Hoon, who play the 2 males who try to win her coronary heart. “Each of them are so tall that I smile simply them,” she commented. “Yoon Hyun Min likes to joke round, and Search engine optimization Ji Hoon is de facto type. I’m glad I get to movie with such good individuals.”

Yoon Hyun Min then elaborated on his position as Hwang Ji Woo, saying, “The typical chaebol character is tough across the edges, however I labored laborious to painting Hwang Ji Woo as a delicate and candy character. Though he has a pointy look, when he speaks he’s the entire reverse.”

Search engine optimization Ji Hoon, who performs the easy youthful man Park Do Kyum, defined why he selected to tackle a job within the drama. “The largest motive I selected the drama is as a result of the director believed in me,” he confessed. “I additionally felt that portraying the character of Park Do Kyum can be a problem that I wasn’t capable of face in my earlier roles. I used to be drawn to Park Do Kyum since I might present everybody a extra mischievous facet of myself.”

Jo Woo Ri performs Han Search engine optimization Yoon, a personality who has a one-sided crush. She commented, “I wished to do this position since I might present everybody the intense facet I wasn’t capable of present in my earlier characters.” She additionally shared her ideas on her position as Han Search engine optimization Yoon, saying, “I believe I resemble her in that we’re each vivid and trustworthy individuals. Nevertheless, we’re totally different as a result of I are likely to joke round whereas Han Search engine optimization Yoon hasn’t developed that playful facet of herself but.”

Choi Myung Gil performs Kim Solar Hee, the mom of Han Search engine optimization Yoon. She upped the anticipation for the story behind her character, commenting, “I don’t seem a lot within the first half, however I’ve a narrative. I can’t let you know now, I believe I have to hold it below wraps.”

Lastly, Choi Yoon Seok, the director, shared key factors to look out for within the drama. “You possibly can consider the drama as an unconventional romantic comedy. While you watch different dramas of the identical style, you possibly can guess the place the plot will go after watching the primary couple episodes. Nevertheless, the development of the relationships on this drama will depart everybody guessing, as in case you’re watching a recreation of pinball. The final result could be totally different than what’s anticipated, so you’ll really feel a great sense of betrayal.”

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

