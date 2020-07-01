“To All The Guys Who Loved Me” Previews Yoon Hyun Min As Charismatic CEO And Lee Si Eon’s Special Appearance

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has unveiled new stills of Yoon Hyun Min and Lee Si Eon!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Web optimization Hyun Joo, a girl who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that every one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites out of the blue stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

Yoon Hyun Min will star as Hwang Ji Woo, the seemingly aloof CEO of a pharmaceutical firm. His intelligent and sensible thoughts propelled him to success at an early age, and his good-looking seems have made him the goal of numerous girls—however the chilly, detached Hwang Ji Woo by no means exhibits any curiosity in any of the ladies who method him, resulting in incessant rumors and gossip about why he turns down everybody who asks him out.

Within the latest stills, Hwang Ji Woo is wearing an impeccable grey swimsuit. Regardless of his glamorous look, his eyes are heavy with confusion, and he gazes at one thing with a dejected expression. Regarding his character, Yoon Hyun Min stated, “I wished to stay mysterious as a lot as attainable to start with of the drama, so I paid loads of consideration to how I specific my emotions.”

Lee Si Eon will make a particular look within the drama as author Oh who works at MyToon. He’s a giant fan of idol teams and makes them his precedence fairly than his webtoon sequence. Because of his tendency to procrastinate, he usually will get into bother with Web optimization Hyun Joo, the webtoon producer.

The newest stills present Lee Si Eon’s various facial expressions. His hair is raveled, and his eyes are all the time extensive with shock and awe. He’ll increase anticipation for the drama by portraying his character’s double life as an idol fan boy and webtoon author.

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable on Viki with English subtitles. Watch the newest teaser right here!

