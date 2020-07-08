“To All The Guys Who Loved Me” Sees Boost In Ratings For Second Episode

KBS’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” has seen a lift in scores with its second episode.

The drama, starring Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min, is a romantic comedy a few lady who has given up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks. After deciding that every one males are the identical, she immediately will get caught between two fully reverse males vying for her love.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the drama recorded averages of two.7 and 4.Four p.c viewership on July 7, for a 0.5 level enhance from the earlier episode.

JTBC’s “The Good Detective,” which additionally premiered Monday, noticed a minor lower in scores Tuesday, recording 3.775 p.c viewership. The premiere recorded 3.897 p.c. Starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Elijah, “The Good Detective” is a criminal offense investigation drama about detectives who by no means quit of their quest to uncover the ugly fact.

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” noticed a rise in scores with its newest episode, recording 2.eight and 4.Zero p.c, for a 0.9 level enhance from Monday, whereas tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” recorded 4.Three p.c viewership, for a minor dip of 0.1 p.c.

