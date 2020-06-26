“To All The Guys Who Loved Me” Writer Explains Why She’s Grateful To Stars Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, And Seo Ji Hoon

Lee Eun Younger, the author of KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me,” has shared her ideas on the upcoming drama and its three stars!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Seo Hyun Joo, a girl who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that every one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites all of the sudden stroll into her life and have interaction in a fierce battle to win her over.

Yoon Hyun Min will star as Hwang Ji Woo, the seemingly chilly CEO of a pharmaceutical firm, whereas Seo Ji Hoon will play Park Do Kyum, a well-known webtoon creator who’s an in depth good friend of Seo Hyun Joo’s.

Describing the inspiration behind the drama, author Lee Eun Younger remarked, “If previous lives existed, and also you had the power to recollect them, would you select to marry the one that was your husband in your previous life? Are the individuals who select to not get married maybe rejecting marriage as a result of they have been traumatized in a previous life? These sorts of ideas have been what made me begin scripting this story.”

The author went on to clarify, “In a time when not getting married is turning into a standard selection, I wished to ponder what sort of considerations somebody who doesn’t need to get married would have about love.” She added, “I’m attempting onerous to not glorify or paint a unfavourable image of 1 facet or one other.”

Lee Eun Younger additionally sang the praises of the three stars who might be forming a tense love triangle because the drama’s three leads. “After I first began conceiving the drama,” she mentioned, “I had particular actors in thoughts as I created the characters and story, along with deciding on the tone of the dialogue. All three actors match up 99.999 % to the characters as I imagined them, together with their bodily appearances and the tone of their appearing.”

“By way of their appearing,” she continued, “they’ve created a Hyun Joo, Ji Woo, and Do Kyum which might be much more interesting than the characters within the script, so I’m very grateful to them.”

Lastly, Lee Eun Younger shared, “As a result of the style of the drama is romantic comedy, the query I’m paying probably the most consideration to whereas writing is ‘How can I make the viewers smile fortunately whereas watching this drama?’ I hope that the time viewers spend watching the drama is the a part of their day that makes them snicker and really feel their hearts flutter probably the most.”

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, try the newest teaser for the drama right here!

