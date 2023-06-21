To Be A Real Heroine Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Maybe you should get closer to somebody you like? Everyone has this as their common desire, thus you have to catch To Become A Real Heroine, one of the best anime series to watch in the spring of 2022.

The songs from the digital idol anime duet LIPxLIP served as the inspiration for this original animation series. It centres on a young woman named Hiyori Suzumi who decides to leave her hometown in order to pursue her goals.

She has to find a part-time occupation to make ends meet so she can survive outdoors. She advances in her career and ends up managing the renowned band LIPxLIP.

This animation, produced by the Lay-duce studio and set in high school, is all about the challenges of juggling coworkers and classmates.

Its uniqueness and ability to pique our interest in the next episodes, in contrast to other anime series inspired by Manga, do not come from being influenced or adapted by any of those other series. The perplexity in Yoshimi Narita’s anime may be compared to that of any other high school.

Its subtitle, To be a genuine heroine, refers to the aspirations of a girl who achieves success while overcoming obstacles to pursue her goals in life. Let’s discuss its release date, actors, storyline, and streaming service now.

To Be A Real Heroine Release Date

This high school love story is entertaining to see. to really embody a heroine! In Japan, the unpopular girl with secrets assignment was made available on April 7.

On that day, the pilot episode was released, and the rest followed. However, once it was eventually made available everywhere, the admirers from other countries had to hold back a bit more of their joy.

To Be A Real Heroine Cast

Juri Hattori

Chizuru Nakamura

Nagisa Shiranami

Hina Setoguchi

Kotarō Enomoto

Arisa Takamizawa

Ken Shibasaki

Kōdai Yamamoto

Sena Narumi

To Be A Real Heroine Plot

Hiyori Suzumi, 15, goes from her coastal village to Tokyo after only finishing middle school in order to pursue her ambition of becoming a field and track runner.

She unfortunately encounters an impending issue as soon as the new high school year starts, which finally forces her to take part-time employment in order to pay her living expenses.

Hiyori finds a job ad for event personnel after researching through a plethora of potential employers, and against all chances, she is hired.

She will reportedly serve as a manager-in-training of LIPxLIP, a budding male idol duo that includes her classmates Yuujirou Someya with Aizou Shibasaki.

Despite this unexpected finding, Hiyori is determined to manage her academics, her career goals, and—most importantly—her responsibilities as LIPxLIP’s attendant.