To create an application you only have to draw it: this new AI from Microsoft will turn it into an executable

The annual Microsoft Build developer event kicks off today, in which the Redmond company, along with its main partners, present their new products and innovations. On this occasion, the event will be held simultaneously in three European capitals (London, Paris, Berlin), one American (Buenos Aires) and one Asian (Tokyo).

But that the event is focused on developers, it does not prevent Microsoft from offering app creation tools aimed precisely at non-developers. “To that end,” they explain in a press release, “today we are launching tools that make use of artificial intelligence and automation” in order to make it easier for us to develop software without using source code, what we call ‘no-code programming’.

And one of the most notable novelties regarding this edition in the new ‘Express Design’ function of the Power Apps platform, which allows upload to it a graphical representation of an application’s user interface (in a PDF or PowerPoint file, in a screenshot of a pre-existing app, in a Figma design or even drawn by hand)…

…and in a matter of seconds, Express Design will turn it into a real application with basic functionality and its relevant data schema.

The recognition of graphic elements of the interface and their conversion into real software is possible thanks to the fact that Power Apps makes use of Azure Cognitive Services object detection models (that is, artificial intelligence in the cloud).

“Although developers are the main target of this event, we realize that everyone would like to have tools to shape what they want to do in a simple, efficient and intelligent way.”

next steps

In the following video prepared by Microsoft the simplicity of the process is appreciated Here’s what to do to create basic graphical apps (in this example, a checkout form) with this Power Apps feature: