General News

To fight coronavirus, France urges no more greetings with kisses

February 29, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles


The French effectively being minister talked about he’s recommending other people scale back on “la bise,” the custom-made of giving greetings with kisses, or air kisses, on the cheeks.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment