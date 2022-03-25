“To hell”: this is how the European media reflected the defeat that left Italy without the World Cup

The main covers of Europe reported the elimination of Italy

It was news of global impact for the football universe: Italy lost 1-0 to North Macedonia in Palermo and said goodbye to the dream of qualifying for the World Cup to be held in Qatar between November and December 2022. In stoppage time, Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the winning goal for the visitors at the stadium Renzo Barbera and defined the series that deposited the Red Lynx in the final playoff against Portugal.

“Disaster for Italy, Macedonia mocks him at minute 92: we are out of the World Cup again”was the title used The Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the most important Italian sports media, to describe the historic defeat against the Macedonians. “A lot of opportunities for Mancini’s team, who wasted too much”, said the match report, which also defined the mood of all the fans blue: “Goodbye World, goodbye Europe, goodbye everything”.

Corriere della SeraMeanwhile, it was very hard: “To the hell”. And he shared everyone’s discomfort: “Disaster for Italy, they lose to Macedonia (0-1) and the Azzurri they are out of the 2022 World Cup ″. Within the analysis, they contributed: “What should not have happened happened: Italy was out of the World Cup again. With Macedonia, at home in Palermo, it was not enough to control the game. The Azzurri they never managed to be dangerous in the last 20 meters. And in the end they conceded the goal due to distraction”.

“Al infierno”: the tapa de Corriere della Sera

Macedonia’s slap was of total magnitude because the hopes of Italian football had been renewed after the conquest of Euro 2020, considering that it had already been left out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, frustration that was added to the premature eliminations of the previous World Cups (he said goodbye in the first phase in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014).

“Italy, again without a World Cup!”was the holder to which he appealed Sports world from Spain to report on the great surprise of the day at a football level. And it was mentioned: “After being left out of Russia-2018, the current European champion will not be in Qatar-2022 either, losing against all odds against North Macedonia in Palermo.”

the british newspaper The Sun appealed to a pun on the surname of the scorer of the Macedonian goal, Trajkovski: “BLUE TRAJ-EDY (Azzurra tragedy). Italy 0 North Macedonia 1: Italy misses the second World Cup in a row. The European champions were stunned by the cry in injury time.

KEEP READING:

Portugal suffered, but beat Turkey and will play the playoff final for the World Cup in Qatar

The 21 games that begin to define the last tickets to the Qatar World Cup: the agenda and everything you need to know

Japan and Saudi Arabia qualified for the 2022 World Cup: the 17 teams that have already booked a ticket to Qatar