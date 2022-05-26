To play all the games on the new PS Plus, you’ll need to connect to the internet on a regular basis

Although PS Now already required us to validate the membership every 14 days, this restructuring changes the rules.

The new PS Plus has been on everyone’s lips for several weeks, and with its recent launch in the Asian market, everything indicates that we will have more news related to the PlayStation service. Until now, the Japanese company has advanced the list of games that debut in the catalog, although it has also resolved some doubts and has detailed the requirements to play streaming on PC.

You will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your PS Plus membership and maintain your access to the gameps plusIn this way, PlayStation continues to shed light on its mysterious service, which in its announcement has left more doubts than certainties. That is why the brand has published an article that addresses some of the most frequently asked questions by PS4 and PS5 users, including notable revelations. Because, as read in the PlayStation notes, users subscribed to the models Extra y Premium must connect to the Internet once a week if you want to enjoy your games.

PlayStation begins by explaining the possibility of play offline to its service deliveries, which continues with the following: “However, when you play a title downloaded from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plan game catalog, you will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your membership on PlayStation Plus and keep your access to the game.

“Please note that this step is only required for titles in the games catalog of plans PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium/Deluxe. It does not apply to monthly downloadable games available with PlayStation Plus Essential”, concludes this part of the article. It is important to note that PlayStation already used this strategy with PS Now, which forced us to validate the membership every 14 days.

Be that as it may, we receive more and more information about the benefits and particularities of the new PS Plus. In this sense, we have known data related to the service such as the possibility of unlocking trophies in the classic games of the catalog, although there are still other aspects that keep the mystery. After all, we still don’t know which PS2 installments will join the PlayStation offering.

